‘Every time I saw Manchester United play, Scott McTominay stood out. I was surprised they allowed him to go’ Gary McAllister on a decision the Red Devils got wrong

For years, Manchester United have prided themselves on their ability to produce a conveyor belt of midfielders who were capable of performing at the highest level for the Red Devils.

The perfect example of this would be the midfield talent that came through during the Sir Alex Ferguson era, as the likes of Paul Scholes, David Beckham, Nicky Butt and Ryan Giggs were what propelled the club to their 13 Premier League titles under the Scot.

But for another Scottish legend, there is one who has got away in recent years.

McAllister on Man United's bad decision

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Former Leeds United and Liverpool midfielder Gary McAllister made 57 appearances for his national side, which included a four-year stint as captain.

And as the 61-year-old prepares to watch his country in action at the World Cup for the first time in 28 years this summer, he cannot believe that Manchester United let Scott McTominay leave the club.

McTominay ame up through the youth ranks at Carrington (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Every time I saw them play, McTominay stood out,” McAllister tells FourFourTwo.

“He was trying like a bear, right through 90 minutes, when others were walking around. I was surprised that Manchester United allowed him to go.”

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McTominay left Old Trafford for Italian side Napoli in a £25million move in the summer of 2024 and quickly became a fans’ favourite in Naples, as he helped the club win their first Serie A title since the days of Diego Maradona during his first season in Italy.

A Ballon d’Or nomination followed that season, with the 29-year-old having netted 26 goals across his first two seasons at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Not only that, but McTominay has also delivered on the international front, scoring a sublime bicycle kick in the victory over Denmark last year, which sealed Scotland’s place at the upcoming World Cup.

Gary McAllister won 57 caps for Scotland (Image credit: Alamy)

“Maybe Scott might be surprised at what he’s done in Serie A,” McAllister continues.

“I knew he’d go there and do well, but he’s getting close to the realms of Maradona as far as popularity with the fans.

“You can see why he’s so loved, because he sets an amazing example.”

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