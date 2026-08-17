Manchester City report: Ancelotti confirms €100m World Cup star closing in on transfer
Ayyoub Bouaddi was one of the breakout stars of this summer's World Cup
Manchester City are confirmed to be making progress on their next summer signing.
Midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi was one of the breakout stars of this summer's World Cup, starting in all but one of Morocco's games on their way to the quarter-finals.
The 18 year old had only made his international debut in the weeks leading up to the World Cup after an impressive season with French side Lille, helping them to finish third in Ligue 1 and claim a Champions League place.
Manchester City negotiatons for Ayyoub Bouaddi confirmed
Bouaddi's rapid ascent to senior football has captured the attention of clubs across Europe, according to new head coach Davide Ancelotti - and Manchester City now look to be in the driver's seat.
Carlo's son took the reins at Lille earlier this summer following Bruno Genesio's move to Marseille.
Bouaddi played just 45 minutes against Everton at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday afternoon, prompting questions from the French media as to whether Bouaddi was being spared ahead of a potential move.
A €100m (£85.5m) price tag has been suggested as the number that would get the deal done.
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Responding to the City links, Ancelotti told Ouest France: "Of course, there are negotiations. Many clubs are interested in him."
However, Ancelotti suggested it is not a done deal yet, saying: "He is a very, very good player and I hope he will stay with us.
"The season starts next week and I consider him a player at my disposal."
Explaining why Bouaddi's minutes were limited on Merseyside, Ancelotti said: "He was physically ready to play and he did play 45 minutes - but that's only because I have to manage his playing time."
Lille will kick off their season with a trip to Angers on Sunday afternoon.
Enzo Maresca's City are meanwhile looking for a Rodri replacement after agreeing a £65m fee with Barcelona.
Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.
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