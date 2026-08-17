Manchester City report: Ancelotti confirms €100m World Cup star closing in on transfer

Ayyoub Bouaddi's manager has confirmed there is transfer interest

Manchester City are confirmed to be making progress on their next summer signing.

Midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi was one of the breakout stars of this summer's World Cup, starting in all but one of Morocco's games on their way to the quarter-finals.

The 18 year old had only made his international debut in the weeks leading up to the World Cup after an impressive season with French side Lille, helping them to finish third in Ligue 1 and claim a Champions League place.

Manchester City negotiatons for Ayyoub Bouaddi confirmed

Ayyoub Bouaddi was a key player for Morocco at the World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bouaddi's rapid ascent to senior football has captured the attention of clubs across Europe, according to new head coach Davide Ancelotti - and Manchester City now look to be in the driver's seat.

Carlo's son took the reins at Lille earlier this summer following Bruno Genesio's move to Marseille.

Lille will not let Ayyoub Bouaddi go cheap (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bouaddi played just 45 minutes against Everton at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday afternoon, prompting questions from the French media as to whether Bouaddi was being spared ahead of a potential move.

A €100m (£85.5m) price tag has been suggested as the number that would get the deal done.

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Responding to the City links, Ancelotti told Ouest France: "Of course, there are negotiations. Many clubs are interested in him."

However, Ancelotti suggested it is not a done deal yet, saying: "He is a very, very good player and I hope he will stay with us.

"The season starts next week and I consider him a player at my disposal."

Manchester City are claimed to be interested in a move for Ayyoub Bouaddi (Image credit: Getty Images)

Explaining why Bouaddi's minutes were limited on Merseyside, Ancelotti said: "He was physically ready to play and he did play 45 minutes - but that's only because I have to manage his playing time."

Lille will kick off their season with a trip to Angers on Sunday afternoon.

Enzo Maresca's City are meanwhile looking for a Rodri replacement after agreeing a £65m fee with Barcelona.