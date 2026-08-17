Manchester City give up on Chelsea signing, following rival agreement: report

City have given up on one of their major targets

Manchester City have passed up on signing a Chelsea player that manager Enzo Maresca knows well from his Stamford Bridge days.

The FA Cup holders were beaten 3-0 in the Italian's first competitive game as Manchester City boss, as Premier League champions Arsenal exposed just how much work will be needed after Pep Guardiola's departure.

While the Citizens have been in for a couple of Chelsea players, however, it appears as if interest in one of them has cooled.

Manchester City pass up on signing Chelsea's Pedro Neto

Pedro Neto was wanted by City (Image credit: Getty Images)

Saudi Arabian outlet Sada has revealed that City have been tracking the possibility of bringing Pedro Neto to the club – but Maresca's side have now given up on the pursuit, following an agreement with Al Hilal.

Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari has revealed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the Saudi Pro League outfit have agreed both personal terms and club-to-club terms with CHelsea for the 26-year-old.

Xabi Alonso has plenty of fringe players he's hoping are moved on (Image credit: Getty Images)

Longeri has also mentioned that Savinho of City remains the alternative to Neto – with the Brazilian heavily linked with Tottenham Hotspur – meaning that City potentially had the option to offer their own player in order to snare Neto.

Al Hilal are also in talks with Aston Villa over Ollie Watkins, witih Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen – a target for Arsenal – remaining the Saudi side's “dream” striker.

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City are also strongly linked with Enzo Fernandez, with Maresca wanting to reunite with the Argentine after his time in West London.

FourFourTwo understands that Chelsea have no strong desire to sell and do not want the saga to draw on into the Premier League season – which starts this Friday – but are more open to the sale of Neto.

The Portuguese moved to Stamford Bridge in 2024 from Wolverhampton Wanderers after three injury-impacted seasons at Molineux, but managed to stay fit enough to play 51 games and 52 games respectively across his first two seasons in all competitions.

Enzo Fernandez is still wanted by City (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite his availability, Neto has struggled for output and consistency, scoring just 19 times across those 103 appearances and never really finding a home on either the right or left flank.

With the signing of Morgan Rogers and new manager Xabi Alonso likely favouring a three-at-the-back formation, Neto may not have an obvious place in the Blues' future.

Neto is valued to be worth €60 million by Transfermarkt. Chelsea face Fulham when Premier League action returns this weekend.