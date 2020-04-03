Everton News and Features
Name: Everton
Founded: 1878
Home ground: Goodison Park
League Titles: 9
Instagram: @everton
The club has competed in the top division for 117 seasons, missing out only four times since the creation of the Football League. The great Dixie Dean's 60 goals in 39 games - a record which still stands – secured a third championship in 1927-28, the first of three titles in 11 years. The 1960s and the 1980s, the club's last resurgence, brought a further two titles each.
Past players include Dean, Neville Southall, Alan Ball, Gary Lineker and Graeme Sharp
Latest about Everton
