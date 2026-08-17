“As soon as he hit it you think, ‘That's going to be close’ When it went in, I was kind of hanging onto the net, looking up and all the Manchester United fans were behind the goal. I was getting pelters” Neil Sullivan on THAT David Beckham lob 30 years on

Thirty years ago today, Premier League Champions Manchester United were kicking off their title defence vs Wimbledon at Selhurst Park.



The game had gone as predicted: a strengthened Manchester United team, whose 'Class of '92' had established themselves and grown in confidence, took on perennial mid-tablers Wimbledon. Sir Alex Ferguson vs Joe Kinnear.



Eric Cantona opened his account with a good strike from the edge of the area, before Denis Irwin doubled the lead. The game was coming to a conclusion when youngster David Beckham spotted Wimbledon keeper Neil Sullivan off his line and swung his soon-to-be very famous right foot back...

An iconic moment, in an iconic career

Silhouette of Beckham striking a football would later become part of English football lore (Image credit: Getty)

The silhouette of Beckham leaning back, ready to unleash a right-footed pass or strike, had yet to sear itself into the consciousness of English football fans, and his effort at Selhurst Park epitomised the type of thing that was to come later in his career.



The pin-up, who was still six months or so away from meeting his future wife, Victoria Adams, delivered an outrageous shot from the halfway line to cap a 3-0 rout and steal the limelight on opening day, 17th August 1996.

David Beckham's iconic, arms-outstretched celebration with a broad smile became an instant classic photo that defined his early career (Image credit: Getty Images)

"It was just a normal game," explains Wimbledon keeper Neil Sullivan 30 years on, like a crime victim setting the scene before a shocking documentary programme unfolds detailing his misfortune.

"We were 2-0 down going into the last couple of minutes of the game. He [Beckham] hit it, and it kind of moved in the air quite a lot. I didn't quite change my feet around properly and, as soon as he hits it, you think, ‘That's going to be close’.



"When it went in, I was kind of hanging onto the net, looking up, and all the Man United fans were behind the goal. I was getting pelters from the stands. I just kind of had a little smile and a chuckle to myself, and that was it, really.



"Then you don't really think much of it. You wake up the next day – obviously no social media back then, no nothing. You pick up a newspaper, and it's all over the back pages. You think, ‘Wow, that's quite special'. And you’re kind of inadvertently a part of Premier League history.

The goal launched Beckham, who was yet to make his senior England debut, into instant superstardom.



Prior to that afternoon, Beckham was a promising talent in Manchester United’s first team. The moment that ball hit the net, he transformed overnight from a rising prospect into a household name.



"My favourite goal has to be the one against Wimbledon," said Beckham years later. "Everybody talks about it, everybody knows about it."



The goal wasn't just reported on the back pages of newspapers; it crossed over to the front, where a lot of Beckham news would stay. It marked the moment he first captured the public imagination outside of sport, setting the stage for brand Becks to become a global pop-culture icon, advertising powerhouse, and the ultimate celebrity-athlete of the late 90s and 2000s.



The goal rode the wave of a period of massive growth and rebranding for the Premier League, driven by Sky Sports' coverage. Beckham’s goal was cinematic, daring, and breathtaking—the perfect highlight reel moment for a league pitching itself as the most entertaining in the world.



It was the era of the montage, and Beckham's goal made a lot of them. Spare a thought for Neil Sullivan the next time you see it.