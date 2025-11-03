Manchester United chasing record-breaking wonderkid - but transfer move could get complicated

Kerim Alajbegovic is rumoured to be of interest to Manchester United

After three victories in a row - including a win at Anfield - things are finally looking a bit rosier for Ruben Amorim at Manchester United.

The Portuguese has overseen some dismal times since making the move to Old Trafford, with their defeat to League Two Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup in August marking something of a nadir.

But after alternating between wins and losses immediately following that game, Manchester United have hit on a richer vein of form, claiming wins over Sunderland, Liverpool and Brighton - and they are now looking to the future as they assess their transfer needs for the coming transfer windows.

Kerim Alajbegovic rises up Manchester United watchlist

Kerim Alajbegovic has caught the eye at Red Bull Salzburg (Image credit: Getty Images)

That doesn't mark United out as unusual or anything, of course, but their name value and financial clout does still hold the kind of sway that few other European clubs enjoy.

That means that despite their struggles over the past 12 years, United can be appropriately ambitious when it comes to looking at the best youngsters around Europe - and one player who has made a big impression this season is Red Bull Salzburg youngster Kerim Alajbegovic.

Kerim Alajbegovic moved away from Bayer Leverkusen to get first-team football this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

The German-born Bosnia and Herzegovina international came through the youth ranks with FC Koln and Bayer Leverkusen, but left the latter this summer for an undisclosed fee this summer to join Salzburg.

Alajbegovic is now playing first-team football for the first time and has already made an immediate impact.

Get the FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Playing off the wings, Alajbegovic has claimed four goals and an assist in the league to help Salzburg to second in the table on head-to-head record, as well as scoring two goals in three cup outings and making three appearances in the Europa League.

Alajbegovic also became the youngest ever player to appear for the Bosnian national team back in September, just a few days shy of his 18th birthday - and he broke another record by getting a goal (and an assist) on his debut against San Marino.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE | Understand FC #Porto, #Manchester United and #Chelsea are closely monitoring the situation of Kerim #Alejbegovic (18) at Red Bull #Salzburg.The Austrian Bundesliga breakout star is the youngest Bosnian international and goalscorer ever.Bayer Leverkusen have a… pic.twitter.com/BllizTGQS1October 27, 2025

Sky Sport Germany journalist Ben Heckner writes that Alajbegovic's form has led United and Premier League rivals Chelsea to keep a closer eye on the teenager with a potential view to a future move. Porto are also said to be interested.

However, any suitors may find themselves on the back foot if they decide to make a move, as Leverkusen have a buy-back clause that may well allow them first refusal on Alajbegovic's services.

In FourFourTwo's view, Alajbegovic certainly appears to be one to keep an eye on...but the fact that some of the Premier League's biggest clubs are doing so is no surprise.

Realistically, a player of Alajbegovic's obvious potential will have been on the radar of virtually every club in Europe for quite some time.

Reports such as these usually speak of an agent looking to drum up a sense of urgency to try and tempt one of those sides into making a move, and it's very unlikely they see the Austrian Bundesliga as much more than a stepping stone for their young client.