Newcastle United prepare veteran farewell as transfer edges closer

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FourFourTwo understands a Newcastle United veteran is expected to leave the club before the transfer deadline

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - APRIL 15: The Newcastle United Training Session at the Newcastle United Training Centre on April 15, 2026 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)
Nick Pope in training (Image credit: Getty Images)

Newcastle United are preparing to say goodbye to long-serving goalkeeper Nick Pope, with the 34-year-old’s exit from St. James' Park entering its final stages ahead of the transfer deadline.

Pope’s standing in the squad has shifted following the arrival of head coach Matthias Jaissle.

The German head coach has overseen an overhaul of Newcastle's goalkeeping options this summer, signing both Lukas Hornicek and Ewen Jaouen. The pair are expected to serve as Newcastle’s first and second-choice shot-stoppers, respectively, for the upcoming campaign, leaving Pope firmly out of Jaissle's plans.

Nick Pope Newcastle exit imminent

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 16: Nick Pope of Newcastle United lifts the trophy with his team-mates at the end of the Carabao Cup Final between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on March 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

Nick Pope won the 2025 Carabao Cup with Newcastle (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jaissle recently addressed Pope's situation following a pre-season match, confirming that open discussions have taken place regarding the player's future: "I had a talk with Nick. I really appreciate what he has done in his career.

"He knows exactly the situation right now and we need to deal with it in the best possible way."

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Matthias Jaissle, Manager of Newcastle United, speaks to the media during a press conference as he is unveiled as the new Newcastle United manager at St James&amp;amp;apos; Park on August 11, 2026 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Pope is not in new head coach Jaissle's (pictured) plans (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to various reports, Scottish Premiership champions Celtic have emerged as the leading contenders to sign Pope as they seek an experienced replacement following Kasper Schmeichel’s retirement.

The England international has also drawn interest from Premier League sides including Leeds United and Ipswich Town as he seeks guaranteed first-team minutes.

Although a move to either now seems less likely after the two clubs' respective captures of James Trafford and Kjell Scherpen.

An exit will draw the curtain on an eventful four-year tenure on Tyneside for the former Burnley shot-stopper. Arriving in the summer of 2022, Pope established himself as a fan favourite and a central pillar of Newcastle's revival.

His defining campaign came during the 2022/23 season, in which he helped Newcastle secure a top-four finish and UEFA Champions League qualification alongside a run to the Carabao Cup final.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 18: Manager Martin O&#039;Neill during a Celtic MD-1 Press Confrerence at Celtic Park, on August 18, 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson/SNS Group via Getty Images)

Martin O'Neill's Celtic are reportedly interested in the stopper (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, Pope's time in the North East was also marked by setbacks. A costly red card against Liverpool saw him suspended for the 2023 Carabao Cup final, while recurring shoulder injuries sidelined him for substantial portions of subsequent seasons.

His relative limitations in ball distribution also contrasted with Jaissle’s preference for a modern, proactive keeper capable of playing out from the back.

FourFourTwo understands Pope is walking away from a lucrative Newcastle contract which is now into its final 12 months.

Joe Donnohue
Joe Donnohue
Senior Digital Writer

Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.

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