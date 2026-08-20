Newcastle United prepare veteran farewell as transfer edges closer
FourFourTwo understands a Newcastle United veteran is expected to leave the club before the transfer deadline
Newcastle United are preparing to say goodbye to long-serving goalkeeper Nick Pope, with the 34-year-old’s exit from St. James' Park entering its final stages ahead of the transfer deadline.
Pope’s standing in the squad has shifted following the arrival of head coach Matthias Jaissle.
The German head coach has overseen an overhaul of Newcastle's goalkeeping options this summer, signing both Lukas Hornicek and Ewen Jaouen. The pair are expected to serve as Newcastle’s first and second-choice shot-stoppers, respectively, for the upcoming campaign, leaving Pope firmly out of Jaissle's plans.
Nick Pope Newcastle exit imminent
Jaissle recently addressed Pope's situation following a pre-season match, confirming that open discussions have taken place regarding the player's future: "I had a talk with Nick. I really appreciate what he has done in his career.
"He knows exactly the situation right now and we need to deal with it in the best possible way."
According to various reports, Scottish Premiership champions Celtic have emerged as the leading contenders to sign Pope as they seek an experienced replacement following Kasper Schmeichel’s retirement.
The England international has also drawn interest from Premier League sides including Leeds United and Ipswich Town as he seeks guaranteed first-team minutes.
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Although a move to either now seems less likely after the two clubs' respective captures of James Trafford and Kjell Scherpen.
An exit will draw the curtain on an eventful four-year tenure on Tyneside for the former Burnley shot-stopper. Arriving in the summer of 2022, Pope established himself as a fan favourite and a central pillar of Newcastle's revival.
His defining campaign came during the 2022/23 season, in which he helped Newcastle secure a top-four finish and UEFA Champions League qualification alongside a run to the Carabao Cup final.
However, Pope's time in the North East was also marked by setbacks. A costly red card against Liverpool saw him suspended for the 2023 Carabao Cup final, while recurring shoulder injuries sidelined him for substantial portions of subsequent seasons.
His relative limitations in ball distribution also contrasted with Jaissle’s preference for a modern, proactive keeper capable of playing out from the back.
FourFourTwo understands Pope is walking away from a lucrative Newcastle contract which is now into its final 12 months.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
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