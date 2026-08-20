Newcastle United prepare veteran farewell as transfer edges closer

Newcastle United are preparing to say goodbye to long-serving goalkeeper Nick Pope, with the 34-year-old’s exit from St. James' Park entering its final stages ahead of the transfer deadline.

Pope’s standing in the squad has shifted following the arrival of head coach Matthias Jaissle.

The German head coach has overseen an overhaul of Newcastle's goalkeeping options this summer, signing both Lukas Hornicek and Ewen Jaouen. The pair are expected to serve as Newcastle’s first and second-choice shot-stoppers, respectively, for the upcoming campaign, leaving Pope firmly out of Jaissle's plans.

Nick Pope Newcastle exit imminent

Nick Pope won the 2025 Carabao Cup with Newcastle (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jaissle recently addressed Pope's situation following a pre-season match, confirming that open discussions have taken place regarding the player's future: "I had a talk with Nick. I really appreciate what he has done in his career.

"He knows exactly the situation right now and we need to deal with it in the best possible way."

Pope is not in new head coach Jaissle's (pictured) plans (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to various reports, Scottish Premiership champions Celtic have emerged as the leading contenders to sign Pope as they seek an experienced replacement following Kasper Schmeichel’s retirement.

The England international has also drawn interest from Premier League sides including Leeds United and Ipswich Town as he seeks guaranteed first-team minutes.

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Although a move to either now seems less likely after the two clubs' respective captures of James Trafford and Kjell Scherpen.

An exit will draw the curtain on an eventful four-year tenure on Tyneside for the former Burnley shot-stopper. Arriving in the summer of 2022, Pope established himself as a fan favourite and a central pillar of Newcastle's revival.

His defining campaign came during the 2022/23 season, in which he helped Newcastle secure a top-four finish and UEFA Champions League qualification alongside a run to the Carabao Cup final.

Martin O'Neill's Celtic are reportedly interested in the stopper (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, Pope's time in the North East was also marked by setbacks. A costly red card against Liverpool saw him suspended for the 2023 Carabao Cup final, while recurring shoulder injuries sidelined him for substantial portions of subsequent seasons.

His relative limitations in ball distribution also contrasted with Jaissle’s preference for a modern, proactive keeper capable of playing out from the back.

FourFourTwo understands Pope is walking away from a lucrative Newcastle contract which is now into its final 12 months.