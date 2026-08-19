Carlos Baleba Manchester United contract details revealed as final transfer hurdle made known: report
Manchester United have moved another step closer to securing the signing of long-term transfer target Carlos Baleba
Manchester United are closing in on the high-profile acquisition of Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba, with personal terms now fully agreed ahead of a proposed move to Old Trafford, according to Sky Sports.
The 22-year-old Cameroon international has agreed in principle a five-year contract, which will keep him at Old Trafford until the summer of 2031.
With personal terms settled, the Man United hierarchy are now said to be finalising the financial structure of a club-to-club agreement with Brighton.
Carlos Baleba to Manchester United requires one more box to be ticked
The Red Devils have pitched a transfer package worth approximately £60 million, alongside an additional £5m in performance-related add-ons.
While Brighton had originally held out for a higher valuation, constructive discussions between both Premier League clubs have brought a full agreement closer than ever before.
Baleba has remained a long-term target for the Old Trafford club for well over a year.
Man United first identified the combative midfielder as an ideal recruitment candidate last spring before exploring the conditions of a mid-season deal during the January transfer window.
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Although Brighton were firmly against selling the player midway through the campaign, the club are thought to have maintained an open dialogue behind the scenes, ensuring they were well-positioned once formal negotiations resumed this summer.
The signing of the former Lille star looks set to further bolster a Manchester United midfield in need of added physicality, mobility and defensive awareness.
Since making his high-profile move to the Amex Stadium as a replacement for Moises Caicedo, Baleba has matured into one of the most complete young box-to-box talents in European football.
With the five-year contract details agreed by the player’s side, all that's left to do now is for the two clubs to agree on a fee that suits all parties and the deal can be brought to a conclusion.
It could be that a medical is scheduled in the coming days should things progress as Old Trafford executives hope.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
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