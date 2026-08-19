Manchester United to miss out on sizeable fee from Brazilian transfer, as deal falls through: report

Michael Carrick is preparing for his first full season in the Premier League

Manchester United have missed out on a hefty fee heading their way, with a deal having fallen through.

The Red Devils have been careful in the transfer market this summer, bringing in the likes of Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans on modest fees – but haven't made huge sales to balance the books.

One player who could have helped bolster the coffers, however, is Antony.

Deal for former Manchester United man Antony falls through

Manchester United signed Ajax winger Antony in 2022 for a fee reported by the BBC to be £81.3 million.

The Brazilian failed to live up to that huge billing, however, scoring just 12 times in total for the Red Devils, failing to hold down a spot on the right-wing and frustrating fans with his showboating.

Antony was a failure at Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite the difficulties in English football, however, Antony thrived at Real Betis, first on loan in the 2024/25 season before joining permanently in the summer of 2025.

Keen to recoup some of the extortionate fee they paid for a flop, United agreed to a modest sale of under £20m to Los Heliopolitanos, but included a 50 per cent sell-on fee – which was close to being triggered recently interest arrived for for the 26-year-old.

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Sport Witness reports that Betis “flatly rejected” a €50m approach, denying the Red Devils of what would have been a nice windfall.

With the Seville-based outfit in the Champions League this season, manager Manuel Pellegrini wants to keep his better players ahead of competing on three fronts.

With Betis only receiving half of whatever they sell Antony for, there's less incentive to move him on, unless there's a huge offer.

Manuel Pellegrini is in charge of Betis these days

United are pushing on with signings, despite the lack of outgoings.

Carlos Baleba has agreed a contract with the Red Devils, as Carrick also prepares for a return to Europe's elite competition.

Antony is valued to be worth €40m by Transfermarkt. Manchester United take on Hull City this weekend when Premier League action begins.