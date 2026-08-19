Chelsea will be made to wait for dream transfer scenario, buyer stalling: report

Nicolas Jackson on the move, perhaps

Chelsea’s hopes of securing their dream transfer scenario regarding Nicolas Jackson have hit a temporary roadblock, with suitors Napoli delaying any formal move, according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Blues are eager to offload the 25-year-old forward, who seemingly does not feature in manager Xabi Alonso’s tactical plans at Stamford Bridge.

Jackson spent the 2025/26 campaign on loan at German giants Bayern Munich, netting 11 goals across all competitions. However, upon his return to West London, it is clear a permanent departure, or at least a structured loan with an obligation to buy, remains the priority for all parties.

Chelsea require quick resolution to Nicolas Jackson transfer saga

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson has previously been told to find a new club (Image credit: Getty Images)

Napoli have identified Jackson as a potential target alongside Manchester United’s Joshua Zirkzee and Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus as they rebuild their front line.

However, Di Marzio reports that the Serie A side are stalling on opening official negotiations.

Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso must trim his Blues squad before the transfer deadline (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Napoli hierarchy must first finalise an outgoing transfer before committing funds to a new striker, with Dutch winger Noa Lang linked to Ajax, Galatasaray, and Atalanta in recent days.

This delay leaves Chelsea in a delicate position as they attempt to trim their squad before the transfer window closes.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The club hierarchy are keen to avoid a repeat of recent seasons, where high-earning stars were banished to the 'bomb squad', forced to train separately from the main group.

Urgency to move Jackson on is amplified by regulations surrounding squad management. FIFA’s Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP) now penalise clubs that isolate senior players.

According to the guidelines, forcing professional footballers to train alone without standard coaching, sports science, or medical support is classified as abusive conduct, giving players legal grounds to terminate their contracts for just cause.

Chelsea's home Stamford Bridge (Image credit: Getty Images)

Additionally, FIFA’s international loan caps restrict clubs to a maximum of six outgoing senior loans per season.

This prevents Chelsea from relying on their previous strategy of stockpiling unwanted talent on numerous overseas loans.

Chelsea need Napoli to resolve their outgoing transfers quickly so negotiations for Jackson can resume, allowing the Blues to finalise their squad list without falling foul of 'bomb squad' regulation.