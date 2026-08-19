How to watch Celtic vs LASK for FREE: live stream details for Champions League play-off round first leg

Kasper Hogh will be eyeing more goals for Celtic against LASK

Watch Celtic vs LASK as The Bhoys aim to take a big step towards the league phase of the Champions League in the first leg of their play-off round tie. FourFourTwo has all the details on free streams and TV channels for the Champions League clash, wherever you are in the world.

Celtic have started the 2026/27 season with three wins out of three in all competitions, but they will be tested by a LASK side who claimed an Austrian league and cup double last season.

Martin O'Neill's men are looking to improve on last term's performance at this stage, when they failed to reach the league phase after shock defeat to Kazakh outfit Kairat.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Celtic vs LASK online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Celtic vs LASK for free?

You can watch Celtic vs LASK for free on Irish streaming service RTE Player, which even comes with English commentary:

Watch Celtic vs LASK from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss Celtic vs LASK. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN you can buy.

How to watch Celtic vs LASK in the UK

Celtic vs LASK is live on TNT Sports and HBO Max in the UK.

The clash at Celtic Park will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1, with kick-off at 8pm BST.

With the new football season upon us, now is a great time to get a TNT Sports subscription. You will be able to watch every single game in the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League, plus 52 Premier League matches.

How to watch Celtic vs LASK in the US

US viewers can watch Celtic vs LASK on Paramount+, with kick-off at 3pm ET.

A Paramount+ subscription includes live coverage of the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League, as well as plenty of EFL and Carabao Cup action.

How to watch Celtic vs LASK in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Celtic vs LASK on Stan Sport.

Stan Sport is the place to go for the Champions League and Premier League Down Under, with every single game of both competitions available to stream live on the platform.

Celtic vs LASK: Preview

With Celtic strong favourites to sweep all before them in Scotland once again, the Champions League remains the true litmus test of the Bhoys' quality.

That was brought into sharp focus at this stage of the competition 12 months ago, when they failed to score against Kazakh side Kairat across more than four hours of football and were dumped out on penalties.

It means Celtic are eyeing a return to the league phase after two years away, having muddled their way through last season's Europa League before losing to German outfit VFB Stuttgart in the first knockout round.

Of course, that was before they dramatically snatched the Scottish Premiership title from Hearts on the final day of last term, then won the Scottish Cup a week later, and with legendary manager Martin O'Neill now in permanent charge they have started the 2026/27 campaign with a 100 per cent record.

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LASK also won a league and cup double last season, but for the Austrians it was a much rarer event. The Linz-based side lifted each trophy for just the second time in their history, emulating the team of 1964/65 who also claimed both pieces of silverware in the same campaign.

They have picked up where they left off, winning all four competitive matches so far this season and scoring 16 goals, with forward Samuel Adeniran finding the net four times in three league games.

Manager Dietmar Kuhbauer will now aim to guide LASK into the main draw of the Champions League for the first time in the club's history. They lost in the play-off round after their previous league and cup double in 1965 and were beaten by Club Brugge at this stage in 2019/20.

Both teams will be desperate to reach the league phase of the Champions League, while the losers of this tie drop into the Europa League. The second leg is in Linz next Tuesday.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Celtic 1-1 LASK

The Bhoys will be targeting an aggregate lead to take to Austria next Tuesday, but LASK should not be underestimated.