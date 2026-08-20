Quickfire Quiz 184: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

Are you a football trivia hotshot with lightning fingers and a memory to match? The latest FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz gives you 90 seconds to answer 10 questions. Let's 'ave it.

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FourFourTwo has lots more football quizzes and they're all courtesy of Kwizly. Let's begin with our big quiz of one-season wonders and some questions about momentary Premier League stars of years gone by.

We also want you to name every team to have played in the top flight of English football since 1945 and sort some small groups of players in order of the number of Premier League appearances each of them made. There are few tap-ins there, if we're honest. Good luck.

There are quizzes that ask you to name every club in the Championship, League One and League Two of the EFL right now, and which challenge you to name every team to have won any of the top four tiers of English football.

Our Big World Cup 2026 Quiz will put you through your memory paces with 20 trivia questions focusing on the good, the bad and the ugly of the summer tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

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If the World Cup is your thing, try this on for size. Can you name every team from every men's and women's World Cup final since 1930?

We have puzzles too. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football teaser for your Sunday, and remember to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Don't forget to join The Club for free additional membership benefits!