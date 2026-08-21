Newcastle United striker's future decided after Germany links

Will Osula at St. James' Park ahead of the 2026/27 season

William Osula is set to remain at Newcastle United for the upcoming campaign, bringing an end to months of speculation surrounding his future at St. James' Park.

The Danish forward was heavily linked with a move to the Bundesliga throughout last season, with Eintracht Frankfurt identifying him as a top target.

A January transfer to the German club almost materialised in the closing days of the winter window, but the deal ultimately collapsed, keeping Osula on Tyneside to fight for his place.

Will Osula expected to play central role for Newcastle this season

William Osula of Newcastle United (Image credit: Getty Images)

That perseverance paid off during the run-in, as Osula enjoyed a strong end to the season, finishing the campaign with seven goals from eight starts.

He has built on that momentum throughout pre-season under new head coach Matthias Jaissle, featuring prominently throughout summer preparations.

Matthias Jaissle (Image credit: Getty Images)

Most notably, Osula delivered an eye-catching performance during a 1-1 friendly draw against Strasbourg, where his direct running and pressing caused problems for the French side's defence.

Jaissle’s tactical preferences could also suit Osula's physical profile, too. In previous managerial stints, the German manager has implemented a system featuring two centre-forwards designed to unsettle opposition backlines.

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This setup relies on pairing an athletic, line-stretching runner like Osula, who can stretch play and press aggressively, with a supporting forward like Nick Woltemade, who drops into pockets of space to link play between midfield and attack.

"We've already learned [Jaissle's] play styles in and out of possession and how he likes to play tactically. It has been good," Osula told BBC Radio Newcastle.

"I want to continue to show what I can do, remain confident. I know what I can do on the pitch so it's just keeping doing that."

Matthias Jaissle has a point to prove in the Premier League (Image credit: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle are without European football this season but could prioritise going deep in the cup competitions; the club's cohort of strikers will be expected share the bulk of the goalscoring load.

FourFourTwo understands Osula could play a central role for Newcastle from the start this season, as opposed to the bit-part function he has carried out in previous campaigns, beginning this weekend against Liverpool.

With his immediate future settled and a head coach who values his specific tactical qualities, Osula now has the platform to establish himself as a key fixture in Newcastle's attack under Jaissle.