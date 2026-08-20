What are Liverpool doing? They are one injury from a full-blown crisis

Liverpool’s decision to sanction Curtis Jones’ imminent £30 million transfer to Inter Milan is understandable from a purely financial standpoint.

The midfielder has already entered the final 12 months of his Anfield contract, meaning this summer represents the club’s last opportunity to recoup a significant fee rather than risk losing a homegrown asset for nothing next year.

Cashing in on an academy graduate delivers a neat £30m boost to the balance sheet. But, from a sporting perspective, taking a red pen to the squad's engine room midway through August is...certainly a decision.

Curtis Jones could hold the key to Liverpool's success or failure in 2026/27

Liverpool duo Florian Wirtz and Curtis Jones (Image credit: Getty Images)

Unless an immediate, top-tier replacement is lined up and has been kept under wraps from the press, it raises a glaring question: what on earth are Liverpool doing?

The expected sale leaves Liverpool’s central midfield looking rather thin, relying almost entirely on a core trio: Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Dominik Szoboszlai (L) and Rio Ngumoha (R) (Image credit: Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

While those three have top level Premier League quality, the depth behind them is less so.

Wataru Endo remains in the squad, but the Japanese international is fundamentally a functional, defensive backup rather than someone equipped to start three matches a week.

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Nineteen-year-old Trey Nyoni has featured throughout pre-season, but it's a big ask to expect him to replace one of the more senior players in that position.

Going into a campaign with essentially three senior central midfielders for two starting spots is...certainly a decision.

This level of depth, or lack thereof, is especially baffling when considering Andoni Iraola’s demanding, high-pressing style of play.

Andoni Iraola at the AXA Training Centre (Image credit: Getty Images)

Iraola’s setup requires energy, relentless off-the-ball counter-pressing, and continuous box-to-box engine work in central areas.

Expecting Mac Allister, Gravenberch, and Szoboszlai to sustain that level of intense physical exertion across four competitions is, in FourFourTwo's opinion, asking for trouble.

In the modern game, muscle fatigue and soft-tissue injuries are an inevitability over a 50-plus match season.

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola (Image credit: Getty Images)

Making matters worse is Liverpool’s habit of drafting central midfielders into emergency roles elsewhere on the pitch. In recent seasons, defensive shortages have repeatedly forced central players, most notably Szoboszlai, to plug holes at right-back.

If a full-back injury forces Iraola to slide Szoboszlai out wide again, Liverpool’s central midfield options are diminished overnight.

Granted, almost a fortnight remains before the transfer window shuts, but the transfer rumour mill offers precious little comfort.

Liverpool’s current recruitment drive is firmly focused on bringing in a wide attacker, according to reports, rather than bolstering the middle of the park. While speculative links to Adam Wharton persist, any late approach will be strongly rebuffed by Crystal Palace, who have no intention of parting with their prized asset so late in August.

Even if a deal were possible, Wharton himself may hold out for a rumoured move to Manchester City in 12 months' time. By choosing to bank £30m for Jones on the brink of contract expiry, Liverpool may have solved an accounting issue, only to leave themselves one injury away from a full-blown crisis.

In isolation, banking £30m for Jones who is on the brink of contract expiry is a good bit of business. But in current circumstances, it can only be deemed good business if Liverpool have someone else lined up in that position, who will meet Iraola's needs and elevate the profile of the squad. Even then, it mightn't be enough and Liverpool could find themselves running on fumes by March, coasting to the finish.