Newcastle United to sell ANOTHER midfielder, with talks ongoing: report

Newcastle United are ready to make another major sale, as the Toon exodus continues.

Despite making some exciting young signings, the Magpies have endured a tough summer on the whole, losing Sandro Tonali, Anthony Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes, as well as manager Eddie Howe.

It appears as if the departures haven't stopped either, with Nick Pope leaving before another Newcastle midfielder.

Newcastle United to sell another first-team midfielder

SporDepor reporter Musafa Karatas has claimed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that Besiktas have made a move for Joe Willock.

The Istanbul outfit have made a €7 million offer for the midfielder with €5m of add-ons, some €8m less than the Toon are demanding.

Joe Willock is heading for the exit (Image credit: Getty Images)

Willock has been on the radar of Besiktas since July, according to journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, but Newcastle have only reduced their demands by a couple of million pounds.

The former Arsenal man originally moved to Tyneside on loan in 2020 and struck eight Premier League goals in 14 appearances in the second half of the season, helping propel the Magpies away from the drop zone.

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Appearances haven't been a problem for the Englishman, who has played 80 games in all competitions over the past two years – but with Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton and Sandro Tonali ahead of him in the pecking order, Willock hasn't kicked on and developed into a more influential player at St. James' Park.

Now 26, he may have expected to feature more this season with two of Newcastle's first-choice midfield of last term having left, though given that the club have brought in replacements in Sean Steur and Aladji Bamba, Willock may still be competing for a place.

Newcastle will also likely favour Lewis Miley in midfield, too, as one for the future worth developing.

Bruno Guimaraes left Newcastle for Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Newcastle have also brought in the likes of Amar Dedic and Bazoumana Toure this summer, while giving Will Osula the no.10 shirt and making Dan Burn club captain.

Willock is worth €14m, according to Transfermarkt. Newcastle kick off their Premier League season against Liverpool this weekend.