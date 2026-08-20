Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres 'wants to leave' - with 'daily' exit talks ongoing: report

Arsenal star Viktor Gyokeres is pushing to leave – just a year after signing for the Gunners.

That's according to an explosive new report from Spain, which claims that the Swedish hitman is in “daily” conversations to leave Arsenal for Barcelona, who are interested in his services.

Gyokeres netted 21 goals in 56 appearances in all competitions last term as Arsenal won the Premier League and reached the Champions League final – though he didn't win over everyone.

Viktor Gyokeres apparently pushing for Arsenal exit

According to Spain outlet Cope, the striker “wants to leave” N5, with his agent in conversation with Barça sporting director Deco – who isn't interested in the player just yet.

Though Gyokeres spearheaded a first Premier League title for Arsenal in 22 years, manager Mikel Arteta often preferred Kai Havertz in attack in the biggest games, thanks to the German's superior hold-up play.

Pape Matar Sarr is Besiktas-bound (Image credit: Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Gyokeres himself has been criticised for his all-round game: though he has scored plenty back in English football, his record against last season's top 10 was patchy, leading to Arteta pivoting to pursue Julian Alvarez as a potential replacement.

Right now, however, the suggestion that the 28-year-old isn't happy simply doesn't tally with what he's said of late – with Fotbollskanalen relaying comments earlier this summer.

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“Of course it’s flattering to see that clubs are interested, but I feel extremely comfortable at Arsenal,” Gyokeres said, adding, “After the season we have had, I only have positive feelings.”

FourFourTwo understands that Gyokeres is further down the pecking order than others when it comes to potential outgoings before the end of the transfer window, with fellow forward Gabriel Jesus also said to be of interest to Barcelona.

Gyokeres has relished the competition with Havertz in Arsenal's squad up until this point – with the German spending swathes of the Gunners' title-winning campaign on the sidelines through injury.

Gabriel Jesus is also linked with an exit (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Athletic reported last year that Gyokeres' agent had waived his fee for the transfer to help facilitate an exit from Sporting, where the striker hit 97 times in 102 appearances in Portuguese football.

It remains highly unlikely that he is pushing for an exit just yet – despite struggles at times last term.

Gyokeres is worth €65m, according to Transfermarkt. Arsenal face Coventry City when Premier League action returns.