Liverpool star had agreed transfer abroad, with 'late move' coming: report

Iraola could be moving another player on

Liverpool are edging closer to selling a first-team regular, after terms were agreed for his next move.

After spending well over £400 million last season, the Reds have enjoyed a quieter summer this time around, adding the likes of Jeremy Jacquet and Victor Munoz to supplement the stars that new boss Andoni Iraola has to get a tune out of.

With Liverpool finishing fifth last season and Arne Slot losing his job, the rebuild is well underway – and another fan favourite may yet become a casualty.

Curtis Jones is pushing to leave Liverpool for Inter Milan

Curtis Jones has been pushed out of the Liverpool side – by Florian Wirtz, among others (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Liverpool are focusing on bringing in Bradley Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye before the transfer window closes, the club have lost the likes of Andrew Robertson and Mohamed Salah, as a new era dawns on Merseyside.

Now, Sport Witness have relayed that Curtis Jones – who became more of a fringe player under Arne Slot last term – is pushing to leave for Inter Milan, having agreed a contract with the Italian champions.

Jones failed to earn a starting spot under Arne Slot (Image credit: Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images)

The Liverpool-born midfielder was given a first-team debut in 2018 and announced himself to the first team with a stunning effort in an FA Cup Merseyside derby in January 2020 – before going on to establish himself under Jurgen Klopp.

While Jones played 49 times last campaign in all competitions, however, he started just half of the Premier League fixtures he was included in the squad for last term, with Slot favouring Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch in midfield behind new signing Florian Wirtz.

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FourFourTwo understands that Jones came close to an exit in January, with this new report reiterating that his desire for Serie A hasn't changed.

Intermediaries are apparently now working on the deal, with a confidence that Liverpool will drop their demands below €40 million.

Sport Witness cite Gazzetta dello Sport in Italy, who say that the midfielder is the “ultimate transfer wish” of Inter boss, Crististian Chivu.

Inter Milan want Jones (Image credit: Getty Images)

Confidence is said to be growing over the move, with the report adding that “Inter will move late” to get it done.

Inter have already bought John Stones and Djed Spence from the Premier League this summer, as they look to make it a hat-trick of English signings ahead of their Scudetto defence this season.

Jones is worth €35m, according to Transfermarkt. Liverpool face Newcastle United in the first game of the Premier League season.