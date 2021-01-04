Edinson Cavani News and Features
Date of birth: February 14, 1987
Instagram: @cavaniofficial21
Club(s): Danubio, Palermo, Napoli, Paris St Germain
Country: Uruguay
Signing fee: £58.05 million
One of the finest goalscorers of his generation, he bagged 78 goals in 104 Serie A appearances for Napoli. A big-money move to Paris St Germain followed in 2013 and he scored at least 25 times in each of his first five seasons in the French capital as they dominated the domestic scene. At international level, he has formed a lethal partnership with Luis Suarez and was part of the 2011 Copa America-winning side.
Latest about Edinson Cavani
Why do footballers have to come to England to be appreciated?
By Andrew Murray
Edinson Cavani is merely the latest in a long line of outstanding talents to fall victim of Britain's insular footballing opinions
5 of the most popular Nike and Adidas football boots available right now
By Matthew Chandler
Boots Want to channel your inner Sané, Salah or Sterling? Here’s a run-through of five of the most popular Nike and Adidas boots right now
