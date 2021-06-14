Scotland vs Czech Republic, as it happened! All the action from the Euro 2020 group game

Refresh

Here's how Scotland line-up for their first match at a major tournament since France 98. No Kieran Tierney - Scotland's second best player and second best left-back is recovering from an injury. Have they got enough firepower to get off to a winning start? Your Scotland team taking on Czech Republic in our #EURO2020 opener.COME ON SCOTLAND!#SCO pic.twitter.com/UU6NjNRL1MJune 14, 2021 See more

The Czechs have done that simple yet hugely appreciated trick of publishing their lineup with players actually in their positions. It's a pretty weak team but there is some quality scattered among the dross, most-notably West Ham's powerhouse Tomas Soucek in midfield. The Scots won't want to concede corners with him in the mixer. 📄 Our squad for the opening #EURO2020 match against Scotland. The #SCO 🆚 #CZE match starts at 15:00 CET in Hampden Park. pic.twitter.com/0JOxcwpZP6June 14, 2021 See more

Don't know who is in the Scotland squad? Want to find out who their captain is? Interested to know how manager Steve Clarke likes his eggs in the morning (spoiler: it's with a kiss)? We've got you covered: here is everything you need to know about the Scotland's Euro 2020 squad.

And here's the exact same for their rivals today: everything you need to know about the Czech Republic Euro 2020 squad.

"Euro 2020 marks the end of a 23-year-wait for the Tartan Army, who since 1998 have suffered through heartache, humpings and humiliation, watching their country try to reach a major tournament. Boy do they want to make the most of this opportunity." Read all about Scotland's long-awaited return to tournament football, courtesy of the brilliant Kenny Millar.

Scotland and the Czech Republic have faced-off six times in their respective histories, with Scotland winning four, losing once and drawing the other. The most recent clash came in October 2020, with Steve Clarke’s side triumphing 1-0 courtesy of a Ryan Fraiser strike. History is on their side, today.

"We’re all effectively wee boys who grew up kicking a ball around in different parts of Scotland. We loved the game, we had big dreams, and everyone took different paths to get here" Some inspirational pre-match reading, here: our exclusive chat with Scotland captain Andy Robertson.

KICK OFF Here we go. Scotland are playing tournament football again after 23 years in the wilderness.

This showdown marks Scotland's first match at a major international tournament since France 98, while they are competing in the Euros for the first time since Euro 96. Twenty-five years ago, they also faced the Three Lions in the group stage. England won 2-0 that day, with goals from Shearer and Gazza. Though, in truth, Uri Geller was the real man of the match.

5 mins: CHANCE John McGinn wriggles into the box from the right hand side following a throw-in and has the chance to shoot from just a few yards out. His attempt is blocked, however. Positive start from the Scots.

15 mins: CHANCE The Czechs go close. Leverkusen forward Patrick Schick twists on the edge of the Scotland area and spanks a low shot towards goal. Marshall has to get low and does well to parry it away. That was motoring. The Scots have to get tighter than that.

17 mins: CHANCE Scotland this time, as Lyndon Dykes misses by a whisker. A lighting counter sees Andy Robertson charging in behind the Czech defence. The captain's first-time cross is whipped in at Dykes, on the edge of the box and under pressure. He can't steer his effort on target, though. End to end stuff suddenly.

31 mins: CHANCE A fantastic counter from Scotland culminates in Armstrong cutting in from the right and feeding Robertson, who has time and space to shoot. The Liverpool defender unleashes a fierce first-time strike at goal. It's a good height for the goalkeeper, who parries it over the crossbar. Good football from Scotland.

Tight game, this. But, lest we forget, Scotland reached Euro 2020 following back-to-back penalty-shootout victories over Israel and Serbia in the semi-finals and final of the playoffs. In other words, these boys have nerves of steel.

42 mins: GOAL The Czechs lead right before half time after seeing their initial corner cleared. It doesn't go far, as right-Back Coufal collects, beats his man and swings a dangerous cross in. It's brilliant from Schick, who proves his quality in the air by getting in front of his man and out-jumping Grant Hanley on the six-yard line. His glancing header is flicked expertly into the bottom corner.

HALF TIME It had been an even half, but Clarke and his players trudge down the tunnel deflated, having conceding late in the first period. Big pep talk required here.

"Steve Clarke will help because he’s very calm - he likes to make sure we play with our heads and there’s always a plan" Heads will be down right now, but John McGinn revealed manager Steve Clarke is always a man with a plan. Read our exclusive pre-Euros interview with the Aston Villa man.

SECOND HALF Che Adams is brought on for Scotland, in place of Ryan Christie. Surprising the Saints man didn't start - he's classy in possession, which is what the doctor orders at major competitions.

47 mins: CHANCE Scotland hit the bar. An Robertson cross is cleared by the goalkeeper but only as far as O'Donnell. The winger lays off a neat pass inside to Hendry, whose clipped shot beats everyone before pinging off the crossbar. Very unlucky.

49 mins: CHANCE Scotland go agonisingly close again, as Czech centre-bark Celustka gets in front of Armstrong on the edge of his own area before looping a ball over his own 'keeper's head. Vaclik, the gloveman, recovers at the last possible moment to prevent Dykes from knocking in an open goal.

52 mins GOAL My goodness! That is absolutely phenomenal from Schick again. A loose ball breaks on the halfway line and Schick - spotting Marshall well off his line - pings a curling, dipping strike 60-yards or so over the goalkeeper's head and into the back of the net. It more or less goes in top corner, and Marshall may have even saved a tamer effort. It's an astonishing goal. Award-worthy.

61 mins: CHANCE Scotland again go close, as Armstrong finds space on the edge of the area, rides a challenge and chips the 'keeper. His shot just dips overt the bar and lands on the roof of the net. There's fight in the Scots yet.

61 mins: CHANCE Oh my Scotland should have scored, there. Hendry whips a dangerous cross in, it goes through a defenders legs and finds Dykes, completely alone, 8 yards from goal. His first time hit is low, but it's too central and the goalkeeper just - just - gets a toe to it. You couldn't have asked for a better shooting opportunity than that.

63 mins: Double sub from the Scots. Armstrong and Hendry make way for Frasier and McGregor. Scotland have to go for this now.

68 mins: The Czech Republic sub midfielder Kral for defender Holes. They're shutting up shop.

71 mins: A Czech double sub now. Holzek and Vydra come in for Masopust and Jankto.

The Czechs have pedigree when it comes to the Euros and they're showing it again today. They finished runners-up to Germany at Euro 1996, made the semi-finals in 2004 and reached the quarters at Euro 2012.

77 mins: CHANCE Scott McTominay catches hold of a loose ball in the box, turns and bangs one over the bar on the volley. It's not their day, is it?

84 mins: CHANCE James Forrest dances past two players and into the box, he cuts inside on his left foot... but his shot is deflected over the bar. So close.

86 mins: Substitution for the Czechs. Schick, who has been absolutely wonderful, comes off for fellow striker Krmencik. Wise move - on this evidence, Schick could be a real difference maker in this tournament, and they won't want to lose him through injury with the game won.

88 mins: CHANCE Marshall makes a great save to deny Krmencik, who capitalises on a Hanley error and races towards goal. His curling effort has pace on it, but Marshall parries it away. Good goalkeeping from a man who must be feeling low on confidence.