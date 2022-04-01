World Cup 2022 draw, as it happened! England to face Iran, USA and potentially Scotland or Wales

Refresh

Let's start with the obvious stuff – these are the teams that have so far qualified for the World Cup 2022.

For the beady-eyed among you there, you'll notice that that is not quite enough teams to fill a modern World Cup – indeed, there's still a couple of teams left to finish their qualifier play-offs this summer. That's one from UEFA, with Ukraine's play-off semi-final against Scotland postponed due to Russia's invasion. That will be played on an as-yet unspecified date in June, with the winner playing Wales. Two more places will come from intercontinental play-offs, which is all explained in more details here.

One big team who won't be in tonight's draw is Euro 2020 winners Italy, who are missing their second-consecutive World Cup for the first time ever. They crashed out at the play-off semi-final round, beaten by plucky North Macedonia. What went wrong for the Azzurri? Alasdair Mackenzie was at that game to fill us in on a humbling decline.

We got our first look at the World Cup 2022 matchball this week: the Adidas Al Rihla, featuring the new pared down Adidas logo: (Image credit: Adidas) You can pick it up yourself for £130, and there's even a 'winter version' in case, erm... it snows in Qatar? Maybe they're worried about turning up the air conditioning too high.

As you are probably aware, the World Cup has been pushed back from the summer to winter months this year, from November 21, 2022 until the final on December 18, 2022. That's because of the incredibly high summer temperature in Qatar – although average temperatures during the tournament will still range from 19C to 29C. It also means a big winter break in British football's domestic calendar next season.

It was 2002 World Cup hero Ronaldinho's birthday last week, by the way: A post shared by FourFourTwo (@fourfourtwouk) A photo posted by on If you wondering, that free-kick against England might actually be better than you remember it, too.

Can England win the World Cup? That's the question Gareth Southgate had to answer this week. He thinks – and you're not going to believe this – that they can. But the Three Lions have to be "close to perfect" to go one further than they did at Euro 2020. Though Italy haven't qualified, so at least they're not a problem this time. “We have said to the team this week, ‘if we can get to a semi-final, we can get to a final, and we did. If we can get to a final, we can win’. That’s clear," Southgate said. “To do that is incredibly difficult and we’ll have to be as close to perfect as can be. “That’s the challenge for us, not just when we get to Qatar, because we’ve got to be in the right condition, even before that. That’s what we’ve got to work towards every day we’re together. “We know we’ve had consistent performances over a three, four-year period and we are one of the teams – I think there are a few – that could win this tournament.”

Could unleashing England's attacking potential be the key to winning the World Cup in December? Richard Jolly mused on that question for us earlier this week: "England’s Euro 2020 was built on the platform provided by Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips, the double bolt who locked the door in front of the defence. The double pivot can look a non-negotiable, whether in a 3-4-3, a 4-2-3-1 or a slightly lopsided 4-3-3. Southgate has trialled others in midfield – Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Gallagher – but against pedigree opponents, England benefit from the security a partnership of defensive midfielders offers. "It obviously limits the number of more creative and potent players he can accommodate. With Harry Kane an automatic choice, it leaves three places – and only two if he fields a trio of central defenders – between Sterling, Mount, Foden, Gallagher, Grealish, Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho. There are not enough places in the squad to accommodate all, let alone outsiders such as Jarrod Bowen and Harvey Barnes. That Southgate had hoped to use Saka at wing-back in the March friendlies hinted at one way of making England more expansive."

Mark White will be taking over the liveblog shortly – he recently talked us through his predictions for the England 2022 World Cup squad.

If this is all putting you into the World Cup mood – and like the sound of that 29C November temperature

The stage is being set for the draw… (Image credit: Getty) There's probably a soundcheck happening before everyone takes to their seats… we imagine.

No word yet on who's doing the draw – but FIFA have brought out some huge names in recent years. Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Getty) David Beckham was on hand for 2010… Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Getty) …Ronaldo helped in 2018… Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Getty) …as did the late, great Diego Maradona.

Belgium aren't heading into this draw as the no.1 seeds, by the way. (Image credit: Getty) It's been Belgium's thing for years, now. The Red Devils have had their Golden Generation, not won anything and been lauded as the top seeds in international football. But not anymore. Brazil have reassumed top spot in the last week, heading into this draw as FIFA's top-ranked side.

Could England get Croatia in their group again? (Image credit: Getty Images) It's a possibility – read more about it, here.

Big names are starting to arrive for the draw (Image credit: Getty) The last coach to win the World Cup – and one of three men to have won the trophy as a player and a manager – Didier Deschamps is in the building.

The World Cup trophy is now on display ahead of the draw (Image credit: Getty) You know where that would look even better? In Harry Kane's hands.

One man who unfortunately won't be in Qatar this November is Ben Brereton Diaz (Image credit: Getty Images) Blackburn's favourite Chilean misses out on the World Cup this time around as his nation haven't qualified for the tournament. FFT's Conor Pope caught up with him, however, to find out about his rapid rise from the Championship to the pinnacle of South American football. Read more here

Here's a piece that Matt Ladson wrote for FFT a while back on the infrastructure at the 2022 World Cup On the day of the World Cup draw, a piece from January 2020 for @FourFourTwo after the Club World Cup - on the infrastructure for fans in Qatar.https://t.co/ljGssOfldSApril 1, 2022 See more

Bobby Martinez is in the house (Image credit: Getty) The Belgium boss has arrived for the draw

Kaka and Andrea Pirlo have arrived for the draw (Image credit: Getty) The last knockout match that Italy won at the World Cup, Pirlo played in and Kaka had not yet won his Ballon d'Or. Yes, it was that long ago: the final of World Cup 2006.

Every Group of Death since 2002* 2018: Tricky one as there’s no obvious answer. Germany, Sweden, South Korea and Mexico, perhaps? Sweden had beaten Italy to get to the tournament, Germany were the holders and Mexico are an ever-present. 2014: Group D of Costa Rica, Uruguay, England and Italy looks difficult on paper but really, none of those sides were at their best, were they? Group B of Netherlands, Chile, Spain and Australia is a tough one, too so – we’re picking it ahead of Group G, which contained Germany, Portugal, United States and Ghana. 2010: Group G. Brazil are Brazil, Portugal were pretty strong at this point and it was around this time that Ivory Coast were looking like a dark horse with Didier Drogba and the Toure bros. Poor North Korea, having to be the whipping boys. 2006: Again, no obvious choice. Perhaps Italy, Ghana, United States and Czech Republic? The Czechs were good back then, with the likes of Nedved, Cech and Rosicky, while Ghana boasted Stephen Appiah and Michael Essien. Again, not exactly the deadliest of groups, though… 2002: England, Argentina, Sweden, Nigeria. We still remember the horror of that draw all too well. *We will accept Group of Mild Peril

*Sound the Sweet Caroline Klaxon*: Gareth Southgate's arrived (Image credit: Getty) The England manager is impeccably dressed as ever, as the Three Lions await their fate. And since this is feeling a little more like a red carpet event right now than a football event, here's Big Idris Elba raising the cool levels just a little higher. (Image credit: Getty) What we really want to see? A photo of Big Dris and Andrea Pirlo. Make it happen, lads.

A reminder that this is the last World Cup draw with four-team groups. From 2026, a whopping 48 nations will qualify for the World Cup. Seems like a lot, right? Countries that qualify will be divided into groups of three rather than four, with the top two heading through. Chief technical officer at FIFA and Euro 88 worldie-scorer Marco van Basten suggested that draws could be prevented during the group stage by the use of penalty shootouts, too. Yay for shootouts, eh, England fans? Once teams get through those groups, there will be 32 teams in a straight knockout competition. Seven games to victory, just like there always has been. Focusing on today now, for now, Qatar will be the last 32-team tournament.

Premier League legends have arrived for the draw Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Getty) FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development Arsene Wenger is here… Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Getty) …Didier Drogba, Geremi and Mikael Silvestre have rocked up… Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Getty) …and recently retired Sergio Aguero is looking suave tonight, too.

Alicia Keys in Qatar? (Image credit: Getty) Reports today suggest that there could be a music concert halfway through the tournament in Qatar, as organisers come up with ideas to entertain fans. There were worries that major western artists wouldn't be willing to partake in concerts in the Gulf state due to Qatar's human rights record – but Alicia Keys and Clean Bandit concerts in Saudi Arabia are being used as examples of why this might not be the case. World Cup Fest might be on. Get the Lightning Seeds and Atomic Kitten over there.

It's "Not acceptable" for Qatar officials to confiscate rainbow flags at World Cup, according to one group (Image credit: Barrington Coombs) With so many eyes of the world on how Qatar will react to the LGBTQ+ community at this World Cup, "A senior security official for the host country’s government told the Associated Press that flags could be confiscated from people to protect them from being attacked by others." Read more on this story and the reaction from one group

This is officially the first World Cup in eight years with palm trees, by the way… (Image credit: Getty)

The World Cup draw begins at 5:25pm The coverage has begun on BBC1.

The continental champions are as follows, by the way… South America: Argentina (2021)

North/Central America: United States (2021)

Africa: Senegal (2022)

Asia: Qatar (2019)

Oceania: New Zealand (2016) And Europe: Italy (2021), the only nation not in today's draw.

So… Jamal Musiala, eh? (Image credit: Getty) Gareth Southgate and Hansi Flick have had a chat already this evening, apparently.

Jordan Henderson's full quote on Qatar (Image credit: PA) “When we were given the briefing, which was really important, it was quite shocking and disappointing. “It’s horrendous really when you look at some of the issues that are currently happening and have been happening over there. “As a team we’re just sort of digesting that, coming up with ideas of what we want to do going forward because it’s an opportunity to maybe shine a light on the issues and use our platforms to make change for the better.”

A reminder of the pots, today Pot 1: Qatar, Brazil, Belgium, France, Argentina, England, Spain, Portugal Pot 2: Mexico, Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Uruguay, Switzerland, USA, Croatia Pot 3: Senegal, Iran, Japan, Morocco, Serbia, Poland, South Korea, Tunisia Pot 4: Cameroon, Canada, Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, Ghana, Wales/Scotland/Ukraine, Costa Rica/New Zealand, UAE/Australia/Peru

Idris Elba and Reshmin Chowdhury are presenting, with Jermaine Jenas as 'Draw Conductor' We're very nearly ready…

If you're watching the Opening Draw Ceremony live on BBC's Red Button coverage, here's a little more on what's happening. "The stage design will showcase the swing and lightness of the dhow boat, the sweeping formations and organic lines that can be seen in the architecture of Qatar 2022 stadiums and the natural shapes of the desert dunes," according to the organisers. "The show entertainment will include a live audiovisual performance of the traditional musical art of fijiri, composed by Faisal Al Tamimi and Greg M. Johnson and starring Ali Al Haddad, which will feature visuals of iconic buildings around the world – from the Louvre in Paris to the Soumaya Museum in Mexico City."

The Beeb have just shown a montage of the 2018 World Cup journey that England went on… But here's one they showed in 2018, following the penalty shootout over Colombia. Truly goosebump-inducing stuff.

Quiz! Can you name every nation that England have played at a World Cup? (Image credit: Getty) You've just enough time to try our afternoon quiz…

"I think even in Argentina, they'd say Brazil" – South American football expert Tim Vickery says Brazil are the strongest CONMEBOL nation, with "more quality centre-backs and goalkeepers than they know what to do with".

The ceremony is looking… fun (Image credit: Getty)

While everyone's mentioning the absence of Italy… (Image credit: Getty) No Nigeria at the World Cup means that the Super Eagles won't be lighting up the tournament with another beautiful shirt like this. Gutted.

Time for the draw, everyone! Let's get this started.

Didier Deschamps brings the World Cup trophy into the room. Reshmin Chowdhury asks Deschamps in French what it's like to win the World Cup twice. Didz basically says it's good. Nice.

In case you wondered, Italy are in fact the highest-ranked nation not to be at the tournament. Next, however, is Colombia, who are ranked 17 in the world but didn't reach the tournament.

Jermaine Jenas, Carli Lloyd and Samantha Johnson are here to do the draw. He's come a long way since the Nottingham Forest academy, has JJ.

Cafu is here to help out with the draw. (Image credit: Getty)

The footballing royalty continues. with Jay-Jay Okocha, Ali Daia, Lothar Mattheus all arrive. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tim Cahill is here, too. Rabah Madjer and Adel Ahmed Malalla are here, too.

The draw is about to begin!

Group A Qatar As expected.

Group B England There we have it…

Group C Argentina

Group D France

Group E Spain Cafu is loving life, by the way.

Group F Belgium

Group G Brazil

Group H Portugal That's all the top-ranked sides drawn, then.

The draw so far: Group A Qatar Group B England Group C Argentina Group D France Group E Spain Group F Belgium Group G Brazil Group H Portugal

Group A Qatar

Netherlands

Group B England

USA Get Rob Green on the plane. Let's get some revenge.

Group C Argentina

Mexico

Group D France

Denmark Just like at the last World Cup.

Group E Spain

Germany Oh, blimey…

Group F Belgium

Croatia

Group H Portugal

Uruguay We've had to skip over Group G, as Uruguay and Brazil can't be in the same group.

That makes this the draw so far: Group A Qatar

Netherlands Group B England

USA Group C Argentina

Mexico Group D France

Denmark Group E Spain

Germany Group F Belgium

Croatia Group G Brazil

Switzerland Group H Portugal

Uruguay

Group B England

Iran

USA England play Iran in the first game.

Group A Qatar

Senegal

Netherlands

Group C Argentina

Mexico

Poland

Group G Brazil

Switzerland

Serbia We've had to skip a few groups… and all three of these teams were in a group together in 2018.

Group D France

Denmark

Tunisia

Group E Spain

Germany

Japan

Group F Belgium

Morocco

Croatia

So this means the draw looks like this, so far: Group A Qatar

Senegal

Netherlands Group B England

USA

Iran Group C Argentina

Mexico

Poland Group D France

Denmark

Tunisia Group E Spain

Germany

Japan Group F Belgium

Morocco

Croatia Group G Brazil

Serbia

Switzerland Group H Portugal

Uruguay

South Korea

Group D France

UAE/Australia/Peru

Denmark

Tunisia So France will have to play a play-off winner in their first game.

Group A Qatar

Ecuador

Senegal

Netherlands

Group C Argentina

Saudi Arabia

Mexico

Poland England miss out on a game against Saudi, due to constraints.