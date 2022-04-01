Quiz! Can you name every nation that England have played at a World Cup?
By Mark White published
England find out their World Cup group opponents this evening – but who have they played in the past?
10 minutes on the clock, 69 clubs to guess.
England is home to some of the world's greatest rivalries. Manchester United vs Liverpool, Arsenal vs Tottenham… Harry Kane vs goal records.
But over the years, as a footballing nation we've formed plenty of rivalries against others – especially when it has come to World Cups.
The World Cup is a celebration of the beautiful game and a time for the globe to come together. But that doesn't stop us from wanting to get one over some nations more than others, thanks to historical clashes.
England have been at most World Cups since 1950: but can you tell us who the Three Lions faced?
