Quiz! Can you name Eric Cantona's most frequent Manchester United team-mates?
By Conor Pope Contributions from Mark White published
We all remember Eric Cantona at Manchester United - but do you remember who he played with?
Twenty-five players to name, seven minutes on the clock.
We're expecting plenty of full scores on this, so screenshot how you get on and tweet us at @FourFourTwo.
This quiz is part of our Cantona week, celebrating the 30th anniversary of King Eric arriving in English football.
Eric Cantona's arrival at Manchester United in November 1992 was a catalyst for the Red Devils' title domination that decade.
Having not won the league since the 1960s prior to his arrival, the club marched on to collect four of a possible five Premier League trophies with the Frenchman in the side – and the one failure was when he missed half the season with a ban.
But football is a team game, and Cantona couldn't have won those leagues alone.
So our task for you is simple: naming the team-mates Cantona most often shared a United line-up with. Luckily for you, if you watched any football between 1992 and 1997, most of these names will be second nature to you.
Be warned, though: one or two of these have not been remembered as much as others...
Eric Cantona week on FourFourTwo
• King of the Kop? When Eric Cantona nearly signed for Liverpool
• How Sheffield Wednesday turned down signing Eric Cantona
• Every club Eric Cantona played for: a potted history of the Frenchman's career
• Quiz! Can you name every club Eric Cantona scored against in the Premier League?
• Why did Leeds sell Eric Cantona to Manchester United?
• Year Zero: The making of Eric Cantona (Leeds/Manchester United, 1992/93)
• Does Eric Cantona have a Leeds tattoo? The truth behind the collar
