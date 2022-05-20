Austria Women's Euro 2022 squad: Who will be part of the team?

The final Austria Women’s Euro 2022 squad is yet to be revealed but here is who Austria most recently called up to their team.

The Austria Women’s Euro 2022 squad will be made up of 23 players, of which three must be goalkeepers. If a player becomes unavailable before the start of the tournament, whether through injury or illness, Austria will be able to select a replacement.

Austria Women’s Euro 2022 squad: The players called up for April's internationals

GK: Manuela Zinsberger (Arsenal)

GK: Isabella Kresche (St Pölten)

GK: Mariella El Sherif (Sturm Graz)

DF: Carina Wenninger (Bayern Munich)

DF: Verena Hanshaw (Eintracht Frankfurt)

DF: Viktoria Schnaderbeck (Tottenham)

DF: Katharina Schiechtl (Werder Bremen)

DF: Katharina Naschenweng (Hoffenheim)

DF: Laura Wienroither (Arsenal)

DF: Marina Georgieva (SC Sand)

DF: Celina Degen (Hoffenheim)

DF: Lainie Fuchs (First Vienna)

MF: Sarah Puntigam (Montpellier)

MF: Sarah Zadrazil (Bayern Munich)

MF: Laura Feiersinger (Eintracht Frankfurt)

MF: Jasmin Eder (St Pölten)

MF: Barbara Dunst (Eintracht Frankfurt)

MF: Marie Höbinger (FC Zürich)

MF: Julia Hickelsberger-Füller (St Pölten)

MF: Maria Plattner (Turbine Potsdam)

MF: Lisa Kolb (SC Freiburg)

MF: Annabel Schasching (Sturm Graz)

MF: Sophie Hillebrand (Sturm Graz)

FW: Nicole Billa (Hoffenheim)

FW: Lisa Makas (Austria Wien)

FW: Stefanie Enzinger (St Pölten)

Austria Women’s Euro 2022 squad: Team preview

Austria are in the unusual position of being quite familiar with their Euros group as they are currently facing England and Northern Ireland in their World Cup qualifying group. This will be their second major tournament after qualifying for the Euros in 2017, where they had an impressive run to the semi-finals. Managing to top a group there that contained France will give them confidence that they could cause an upset this summer.

Austria Women’s Euro 2022 squad: Who is Austria’s captain?

Viktoria Schnaderbeck

Veteran defender Viktoria Schnaderbeck has a huge amount of experience, having previously been at Bayern Munich for 11 years before she moved to Arsenal in 2018. She joined Tottenham on loan at the start of the year but has struggled for game time for the entirety of her spell in the WSL.

Austria Women’s Euro 2022 squad: Who is Austria’s best player?

Manuela Zinsberger

Arsenal goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger has been having one of the best seasons of her career for the Gunners. Zinsberger has always been an efficient shot stopper but has eliminated some of the errors from her game whilst also improving with the ball at her feet. England’s tight 1-0 win over Austria in World Cup Qualifying last year demonstrated how important Zinsberger is to them.

Austria Women’s Euro 2022 squad: Who is Austria’s manager?

Irene Fuhrmann

Irene Fuhrmann became Austria manager in 2020, having previously worked around the national team for a number of years. She was their assistant manager at the 2017 Euros when they reached the semi-finals.