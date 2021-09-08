Azerbaijan v Portugal live stream: How to watch World Cup qualifying from anywhere in the world

Azerbaijan v Portugal live stream, Sky Sports, Tuesday 7 September, 5pm BST

Portugal have the chance to put the pressure on Serbia in their latest World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

Cristiano Ronaldo's late brace against the Republic of Ireland stole the headlines last Wednesday, as the five-time Ballon d'Or winner became the leading international goalscorer of all time. But Ronaldo's dramatic interventions were significant for his team too. Portugal were trailing 1-0 to the Republic of Ireland before their superstar striker struck twice to turn the game on its head. Portugal therefore avoided slipping three points behind Serbia at the top of Group A.

As it is, Fernando Santos' side sit second in the standings but trail the group leaders on goal difference alone. Their upcoming match against Azerbaijan will be finished by the time Serbia kick off against Ireland, so Portugal will be looking to take advantage of the scheduling to climb into top spot - temporarily at least.

Ronaldo's heroics got Portugal out of a hole last week. Ireland had done a brilliant job of repelling their attacking efforts in the second half, and were unfortunate not to at least pick up a point at the Estadio Algarve. Portugal have not been entirely convincing throughout the qualifying campaign so far, and they only beat Azerbaijan 1-0 in the reverse fixture.

A trip to Baku will certainly not fill this star-studded squad with dread, but Santos could begin to come under pressure following a disappointing Euro 2020 unless his team starts producing more coherent displays.

Azerbaijan were minutes away from a memorable win in their last qualifier, but Shane Duffy's late levelled earned Ireland a point in Dublin. Gianni De Biasi's are at least off the mark in the group, having lost each of their three previous outings.

Other teams have had some success by defending deep against Portugal of late, but it would take a monumental effort for Azerbaijan to deny Portugal victory on Tuesday, even if they will be without the suspended Ronaldo.

Kick-off is at 5pm BST and the game is being shown live on Sky Sports Football the UK.

The 10 all-time men's international top scorers

