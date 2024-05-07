Quiz! Can you name every English player to feature in a Champions League semi-final?
The Champions League is an exclusive club and these players have managed to reach the last four at least once
10 minutes on the clock, 62 players to guess.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends.
It took until 1997 for the first English players to reach the last four of the Champions League as Manchester United crashed out to Borussia Dortmund.
But that was just the start and many more have followed in their footsteps over subsequent years, including several greats of the modern era.
While the vast majority reached the Champions League semi-final with an English club, representatives of AC Milan, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich also make the cut.
In total, 62 English players have stepped onto the pitch at this stage of the competition. How many can you name?
