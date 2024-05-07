Quiz! Can you name every English player to feature in a Champions League semi-final?

By Sean Cole
published

The Champions League is an exclusive club and these players have managed to reach the last four at least once

John Stones of Manchester City celebrates with the Champions League Trophy during the UEFA Champions League 2022/23 final match between FC Internazionale and Manchester City FC at Ataturk Olympic Stadium on June 10, 2023 in Istanbul, Turkey.

The John Stones Role: available in FM24

 (Image credit: Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images)

10 minutes on the clock, 62 players to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends.

Sean Cole
Sean Cole
Writer

Sean Cole is a freelance journalist. He has written for FourFourTwo, BBC Sport and When Saturday Comes among others. A Birmingham City supporter and staunch Nikola Zigic advocate, he once scored a hat-trick at St. Andrew’s (in a half-time game). He also has far too many football shirts and spends far too much time reading the Wikipedia pages of obscure players.