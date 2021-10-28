BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year 2021: Nominees announced for the award

The nominees for BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year 2021 have been announced, with two representatives from the WSL.

Arsenal forward Vivianne Miedema and Chelsea's Sam Kerr are both up for the award after strong displays in 2021. Arsenal have been outstanding at the start of the 2021/22 season, leading the WSL pack with five wins from five; Chelsea, meanwhile, are the reigning champions, with Australian Kerr enjoying a spectacular season last time around.

European champions, Barcelona, have two nominees. Norweigan Caroline Graham Hansen and Spanish forward Alexia Putellas represent the Catalans in the nominees.

Paris Saint-Germain's Ashley Lawrence completes the five-woman shortlist.

Caroline Graham Hansen – Barcelona and Norway

Sam Kerr – Chelsea and Australia

Ashley Lawrence – Paris Saint Germain and Canada

Vivianne Miedema – Arsenal and Netherlands

Alexia Putellas – Barcelona and Spain

“Being nominated is something that makes you feel good," says Miedema. "I felt really good at the Olympics, everything I touched went in. I was really confident and it was just a shame that as a team, we went out on penalties against the USA. Being top goal scorer for your country and being the first player to score 50 goals in the Women’s Super League was really special.

"Being top goal scorer at the Olympics, it’s probably things like right now, you’ve probably not got any feelings about but in the future, once I hang up my boots. These are the moments that I can really look back on and be proud of as a player!”

“It’s a huge honour to be nominated against so many other great names," says Kerr. "For me these awards are really important, to recognise players for what they’ve done and the commitment they’ve given to the game but then also to let the fans have a say and make them feel a part of the game.

"As a footballer you’re probably never happy, so I think it was a positive year but I think we can grow more. It was obviously my first full season at the club, and now that I’ve got a taste for winning trophies I want more.”

Members of the public can vote online for free on bbc.com/womensfootball

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get three issues delivered for just £3.

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now

ALSO READ

LIST Football Manager 2022: All the FM22 wonderkids you'll need to sign

TALENT FIFA 22: The 150 best wonderkids in the game

GUIDE Best football gifts: Present ideas for football fans