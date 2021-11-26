Black Friday Barcelona shirt: Save 35% when you buy the new Barcelona third shirt

Black Friday Barcelona shirt deals are all over the internet right now - but you might not find a better deal than this.

You can save over a third on the latest Barcelona third shirt from KitBag right now.

BLACK FRIDAY Get 50% off a FourFourTwo subscription

This shirt is specifically being used in the Champions League this season and it's extremely popular. The pattern is inspired by the Catalan city and with Xavi now at the helm, Cules will be hoping that it's a kit that will bring them lots of success.

Black Friday Barcelona shirt: How to buy the new Barcelona third shirt with over a third off

Simply go to KitBag right now and enter their Black Friday code.

There are plenty of great Premier League shirts from this season - and not only do they make perfect stocking fillers, but they're also great for completing your collection if you've not got this season's top.

Hurry though, because the deal will end today...

Buy the new Barcelona shirt from KitBag now!

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 50% as part of our Black Friday offer.

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now

ALSO READ

LIST Football Manager 2022: All the FM22 wonderkids you'll need to sign

TALENT FIFA 22: The 150 best wonderkids in the game

GUIDE Best football gifts: Present ideas for football fans