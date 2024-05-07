Quiz! Can you name every team to appear in the Champions League final since 1993?

You have five minutes to name 21 teams.

The Champions League semi-finals conclude this week, with both matches finely poised.

Borussia Dortmund take a 1-0 first-leg advantage to France on Tuesday evening against Paris Saint-Germain, while Real Madrid welcome Bayern Munich to the Bernabeu on Wednesday with the scores locked at 2-2.

A place in next month's final at Wembley Stadium is on the line, but before that, we want to see if you can name every team to make to the final of Europe's premier club competition since it was rebranded as the Champions League for the 1992/93 season.

There are 21 teams to name in all, so see how many you name. Good luck!

