Cyber Monday deals: Best TVs for watching football

The Cyber Monday football deals are coming in thick and fast – it's more than just a day now, after all.

And while shirts and balls may be on high on your Christmas present-buying lists, watching football on TV is how most of us are getting our fix at the moment.

Football on TV has come on leaps and bounds. We can hear referees' opinions as we watch, we're updated with xG stats and we can now watch David Moyes in 4K. What a time to be alive.

With attending the football strictly off-limits for now - and plenty of football to watch - there's never been a more sensible time to upgrade the old TV with an all-singing, all-dancing new box. Whatever the size of the room, there's something for everyone.

With great deals on this Cyber Monday and a bumper Christmas schedule to sink your teeth into, just relax, kick back and binge it all on as many inches as will fit in your lounge.

JVC LT-32C600

RRP: £219.99

Deal price: £169.00

Save £50.99 (23% off)

JVC are a legend in the game; the Real Madrid of TVs, former shirt sponsors of Arsenal and still going strong.

If you're looking for smaller set, the JVC LT-32C600 is a 32-inch screen with over £50 off this Cyber Monday. It's a Smart TV, HD Ready with a resolution of 1366 x 768p and it connects with Amazon Alexa speakers. Perfect for the kitchen or bedroom.

Sony BRAVIA KD55XH81

RRP: £999.00

Deal price: £699.00

Save £300.00 (30%)

55 inches of 4K glory? Yes please. Sony Bravia sets are fantastically detailed and crisp that you'll never go back to watching Match of the Day highlights on your phone.

The best bit about this set - other than the incredible saving - is that it comes with a voice remote. For those of us too lazy to even scroll down the menu to BT Sport. Wonderful.

LG 55NANO796NE

RRP: £699.99

Deal price: £579.00

Save £120.99 (17%)

Another 55-inch TV for £120 cheaper than the last one - admittedly, it's not voice-controlled - LG's NanoCell TV is the equivalent of picking up a player just as capable as its English equivalent for a very reasonable price.

The LG 55NANO796NE is a stunning set that comes in 4K and has excellent sound. The picture is excellent too - particularly the Sport mode.

PHILIPS 58PUS7855

RRP: £549.00

Deal price: £449.00

Save £100 (18% off)

At 58 inches, this is the perfect TV for any living room, with 4K Ultra HD - that's 4096 x 2160p resolution - and Dolby Atmos sound.

This Philips set is also compatible with Amazon Alexa and its hi-res display is perfect for any kind of drama on-screen. It's super-bright, too.

Sony BRAVIA KD75XH80

RRP: £1,899.00

Deal price: £1,199.00

Save £700.00 (37%)

Of course, you can big or go home. You can bid for a Championship striker, or you can fly Kylian Mbappe down to the pitch on a helicopter.

The 75-inch Sony BRAVIA KD75XH80 - oh yeah! 75! - has all the goodness of a regular BRAVIA, just across more screen space. Get the football up on this baby and you are really watching the football. With £700 off, this might be your shot...

