Black Friday Inter Milan shirt: Save an incredible 43% on this shirt

Black Friday Inter Milan shirt deals are always worth keeping an eye on for the Serie A fans in your life - and this one is particularly cool.

Towards the end of last season, Nike brought out one final Inter Milan shirt with Pirelli as the sponsor - and as you can see, it's a jazzy, 80s-inspired top that got limited game time, making it a rare collectable, now.

BLACK FRIDAY Get 50% off a FourFourTwo subscription

Well, it's available now on ProDirect. The shirt was £70 and it's been reduced down to £40.

Black Friday Inter Milan shirt: How to buy an Inter Milan shirt with 25% off

Simply go to ProDirect now.

There are plenty of other great Premier League shirts from this season - and not only do they make perfect stocking fillers, they're great for completing your collection if you've not got this season's top.

Buy the Inter Milan shirt from ProDirect now!

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 50% as part of our Black Friday offer.

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now

ALSO READ

LIST Football Manager 2022: All the FM22 wonderkids you'll need to sign

TALENT FIFA 22: The 150 best wonderkids in the game

GUIDE Best football gifts: Present ideas for football fans