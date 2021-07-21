Chile women Tokyo 2020 football squad: who is in the team for the Olympics?

The Chile women’s team are excited about competing at their first Olympics in Tokyo.

It follows their first appearance at a World Cup two years ago, where they went out at the group stage on goal difference.

After suffering defeat to the United States and Sweden in their opening two games, they beat Thailand 2-0 but failed to progress as one of the four best third-place teams.

Jose Letelier, who has been in charge of Chile since 2015, announced his squad of 22 players for the Olympics at the start of July.

The majority of the squad play their club football in Chile, with five representatives each from Universidad de Chile and Santiago Morning.

There are also seven players based in Europe – two in France, four in Spain and one in Sweden.

They are captained by goalkeeper Christiane Endler, who has made 80 appearances for her country and recently moved from Paris Saint-Germain to Lyon.

Team GB Olympics 2020 football squad: full women's team

Team GB Olympics 2020 football fixtures: Who do Team GB play in Tokyo?

After finishing second to Brazil at the 2018 Copa America, Chile were entered into a two-legged play-off against Cameroon, who were runners-up in last year’s CAF Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

Chile registered a 2-1 win on aggregate, with both matches played in Turkey earlier this year after a couple of postponements, to seal their spot at the Olympics.

They have been drawn alongside Great Britain, Canada and hosts Japan in Group E.

Goalkeepers: Christiane Endler (Lyon), Natalia Campos (Universidad de Chile), Antonia Canales (Universidad Catolica)

Defenders: Carla Guerrero (Universidad de Chile), Camila Saez (Rayo Vallecano), Daniela Pardo (Santiago Morning), Javiera Toro (Sevilla), Valentina Diaz (Colo-Colo), Fernanda Ramirez (Universidad de Chile)

Midfielders: Francisca Lara (Le Havre), Yanara Aedo (Rayo Vallecano), Karen Araya (Santiago Morning), Yessenia Lopez (Universidad de Chile), Francisca Mardones (Santiago Morning), Nayadet Lopez (Santa Teresa), Yastin Jimenez (Colo-Colo)

Forwards: Daniela Zamora (Djurgardens), Maria Jose Urrutia (Colo-Colo), Fernanda Pinilla (Universidad de Chile), Rosario Balmaceda (Santiago Morning), Javiera Grez (Colo-Colo), Yenny Acuna (Santiago Morning)