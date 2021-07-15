Team GB Olympics 2020 football fixtures: Who do Team GB play in Tokyo?

The Team GB Olympics 2020 football fixtures for this summer will see them battle through a group stage before entertaining any hopes of a medal.

The women's team have been drawn in Group E alongside Canada, Chile and hosts Japan, who finished as runners-up in 2012.

Team GB get their campaign underway against Chile on 21 July, the opening day of the Olympic games.

They then face a strong Japan side three days later, before their final group match against Canada on 27 July.

While Team GB’s first two games are played in the Sapporo Dome, which was built for the 2002 men’s World Cup, their last game will take place at the Kashima Stadium.

Twelve women’s teams are competing at the Olympics, and they have been split into three groups of four.

The top two from each group automatically qualify for the quarter-finals, alongside the two best third-placed teams.

Team GB were fortunate to avoid Brazil and the USA, who have claimed gold at four of the last six Olympics, including 2012.

That was the only previous time that Great Britain had submitted a women’s team and they reached the quarter-finals.

Hope Powell led her players to victory over New Zealand, Cameroon and Brazil as they topped their group, before losing 2-0 to Canada.

Nine years on, four of that team have been selected by Hege Riise to compete in Tokyo – Steph Houghton, Kim Little, Jill Scott and Ellen White.

The other 18 are new to Olympic football but have been in good form for their clubs and most have a wealth of international experience.

The team’s three captains – Houghton, Little and Sophie Ingle – all have more than 100 caps for their respective countries.

Team GB v Chile, 21 July (8.30am BST)

Japan v Team GB, 24 July (11.30am BST)

Canada v Team GB, 27 July (12.00pm BST)