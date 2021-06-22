Croatia 3-1 Scotland: Euro 2020 player ratings
FourFourTwo rates every player from Scotland's 3-1 Euro 2020 defeat to Croatia
Scotland may have been knocked out of Euro 2020 after defeat to Croatia, but how did each player do? Here's the FourFourTwo ratings:
Croatia
Dominik Livakovic (GK) - 7
No mistakes, couldn't do much for the McGregor goal.
Josip Juranovic (RB) - 8
Held his own when going up against Andy Robertson, and linked up with attack well.
Dejan Lovren (CB) - 6
Solid enough. Clearly the more experienced head in defence.
Domagoj Vida (CB) - 4
Struggled with handling both Che Adams and runs forward from John McGinn.
Josko Gvardol (LB) - 8
Was one of the best players on the pitch until he hobbled off. A creative force.
Mateo Kovacic (DM) - 7
Kept things ticking.
Marcelo Brozovic (DM) - 6
With Kovacic, never looked worried in the centre of the field.
Ivan Perisic (RW) - 7
Perfect run and glancing header for the third goal. Made it look easy.
Luka Modric (AM) - 8
“Unstoppable at times”, according to Ally McCoist, and we can’t disagree. His goal showed his quality.
Nikola Vlasic (LW) - 9
A threat throughout, linked up well, and deserved his opening goal.
Bruno Petkovic (CF) - 6
Involved, but the least threatening of Croatia’s attackers.
Subs
Borna Barisic - 6
Ante Rebic - 6
Luka Ivanusec - 6
Andrej Kramaric - 7
Scotland
David Marshal (GK) - 6
Nothing he could do with any of the Croatia goals. Made one fine save in the second half.
Scott McTominay (RCB) - 6
Brought the ball out well into midfield.
Grant Hanley (CB) - 5
Dependable at the heart of the Scotland defence, before picking up an injury after 32 minutes.
Kieran Tierney (LCB) - 6
Couldn’t get forward like he managed against England, but did nothing wrong.
Stephen O’Donnell (RWB) - 4
Beaten at the back post for Croatia’s opener and struggled to contain the impressive Gvardiol.
Stuart Armstrong (CM) - 6
One good inswinging cross for McGinn’s best chance of the evening, but otherwise struggled to lay a glove on the stately Modric.
Callum McGregor (CM) - 6
Failed to contain peak Modric, which is hardly a crime. Scored a fine goal, his first in international football.
John McGinn (ACM) - 7
Comfortably Scotland’s brightest attacker. Could have scored in the second half.
Lyndon Dykes (CF) - 4
Struggled to get into the game, but had little to work with as Scotland went too direct, too soon.
Che Adams (CF) - 6
Nuisance factor. Put himself about, but also a good focal point when McGinn managed to find him.
Subs
Scott McKenna (CB) - 5
Replaced Hanley in the first half and booked within a solid 60 seconds for a lunge on Petkovic. Could, possibly should, have scored late on.
Ryan Fraser - 6
Bright, busy and went on a couple of direct runs.
Kevin Nisbet - N/A
Nathan Patterson - N/A
