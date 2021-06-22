Croatia 3-1 Scotland: Euro 2020 player ratings

Scotland may have been knocked out of Euro 2020 after defeat to Croatia, but how did each player do? Here's the FourFourTwo ratings:

Croatia

Dominik Livakovic (GK) - 7

No mistakes, couldn't do much for the McGregor goal.

Josip Juranovic (RB) - 8

Held his own when going up against Andy Robertson, and linked up with attack well.

Dejan Lovren (CB) - 6

Solid enough. Clearly the more experienced head in defence.

Domagoj Vida (CB) - 4

Struggled with handling both Che Adams and runs forward from John McGinn.

Josko Gvardol (LB) - 8

Was one of the best players on the pitch until he hobbled off. A creative force.

Mateo Kovacic (DM) - 7

Kept things ticking.

Marcelo Brozovic (DM) - 6

With Kovacic, never looked worried in the centre of the field.

Ivan Perisic (RW) - 7

Perfect run and glancing header for the third goal. Made it look easy.

Luka Modric (AM) - 8

“Unstoppable at times”, according to Ally McCoist, and we can’t disagree. His goal showed his quality.

Nikola Vlasic (LW) - 9

A threat throughout, linked up well, and deserved his opening goal.

Bruno Petkovic (CF) - 6

Involved, but the least threatening of Croatia’s attackers.

Subs

Borna Barisic - 6

Ante Rebic - 6

Luka Ivanusec - 6

Andrej Kramaric - 7

Scotland

David Marshal (GK) - 6

Nothing he could do with any of the Croatia goals. Made one fine save in the second half.

Scott McTominay (RCB) - 6

Brought the ball out well into midfield.

Grant Hanley (CB) - 5

Dependable at the heart of the Scotland defence, before picking up an injury after 32 minutes.

Kieran Tierney (LCB) - 6

Couldn’t get forward like he managed against England, but did nothing wrong.

Stephen O’Donnell (RWB) - 4

Beaten at the back post for Croatia’s opener and struggled to contain the impressive Gvardiol.

Stuart Armstrong (CM) - 6

One good inswinging cross for McGinn’s best chance of the evening, but otherwise struggled to lay a glove on the stately Modric.

Callum McGregor (CM) - 6

Failed to contain peak Modric, which is hardly a crime. Scored a fine goal, his first in international football.

John McGinn (ACM) - 7

Comfortably Scotland’s brightest attacker. Could have scored in the second half.

Lyndon Dykes (CF) - 4

Struggled to get into the game, but had little to work with as Scotland went too direct, too soon.

Che Adams (CF) - 6

Nuisance factor. Put himself about, but also a good focal point when McGinn managed to find him.

Subs

Scott McKenna (CB) - 5

Replaced Hanley in the first half and booked within a solid 60 seconds for a lunge on Petkovic. Could, possibly should, have scored late on.

Ryan Fraser - 6

Bright, busy and went on a couple of direct runs.

Kevin Nisbet - N/A

Nathan Patterson - N/A

