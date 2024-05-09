The Turkey Euro 2024 home kit takes inspiration from 100 years ago

The Turkey Euro 2024 home kit might not be what many people were expecting, but the change is certainly welcome.

With Turkey set to face Georgia, Portugal and Czech Republic at Euro 2024, how they play on the pitch will be more important than how they look - though looking good certainly won't be a hinderance.

Fortunately for them, they've been issued one of the nicer Euro 2024 kits by Nike, even if it is slightly different to normal.

The Turkey Euro 2024 home kit features the perfect blend of colour

When Nike decided to flip Turkey's home and away colours in 2022, the choice seemed a little strange. Red now became the main colour featuring on the away shirt, while the home is predominantly white. Getting used to that might seem strange, but it's done no harm to how they actually look.

Once again opting to centralise the Turkey crest, a consistent design choice from Nike, the Swoosh has also been placed in the centre of the chest to create better uniformity. Gone are the red accents placed on the sleeve cuffs and collar, too, bringing together something a little cleaner and more refined.

Nike Turkey Euro 2024 home kit (Image credit: Getty Images)

What's great about the new home kit, though, is that it takes inspiration from what Turkey wore 100 years ago for their first-ever strip. While the laced collar no longer exists, white is now the main colour and the crest being centralised points back to those exact moments.

Plus, the iconic red band across the front of the shirt has printed crease lines within it to emulate the early days when players wrapped the national flag around them with pride. It's a subtle choice by Nike, but it looks fantastic.

Nike Turkey Euro 2024 home kit (Image credit: Nike/Turkey)

The polo collar is really a nice touch, too.

Turkey Euro 2024 home kit (Image credit: Nike/Turkey)

Nike Turkey Euro 2024 home shirt Simple yet effective, with some subtle design elements added Our expert review: Specifications Colour: White/Sport Red Size: XS-XXXL Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Visit Site Reasons to buy + Red chest band + Printed crease lines on red band

