The Turkey Euro 2024 home kit takes inspiration from 100 years ago

By
published

The Turkey Euro 2024 home kit calls back to the nation's very first football kit in 1924

Nike Turkey Euro 2024 home kit
(Image credit: Nike/Turkey)
Jump To:

The Turkey Euro 2024 home kit might not be what many people were expecting, but the change is certainly welcome. 

With Turkey set to face Georgia, Portugal and Czech Republic at Euro 2024, how they play on the pitch will be more important than how they look - though looking good certainly won't be a hinderance. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 