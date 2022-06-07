England's World Cup 2022 fixtures: Full dates and schedule for Three Lions in Qatar

It's not too early to make a note of England's World Cup 2022 fixtures.

World Cup 2022 begins in November in Qatar – and there are plenty of huge matches in the group stages across the tournament.

With the Qatar World Cup being squeezed into a shorter timeframe than we're used to for the tournament, we're going to be treated to four group games a day. For reference, there was only one day of the 2018 World Cup that featured four group games, which was Saturday June 16.

The bad news for England fans – not to mention Scotland and Wales, who will also be vying for a spot in Group B at the tournament – is that every fixture is on a weekday. These are the ones you'll want to circle on your wall chart…

England's World Cup 2022 fixtures

Monday November 21

England vs Iran (1pm GMT, Khalifa International Stadium, BBC)

Friday November 25

England vs United States (7pm GMT, Al Bayt Stadium, ITV)

Tuesday November 29

Wales vs England (7pm GMT, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, BBC)

All of these games take place in Group B, with the other final deciding match of the pool – USA's clash against Iran – being played simultaneously with England's last game of the group.

England's World Cup 2022 fixtures: What fixtures will England play if they top the group?

Should England win Group B, their first knockout match in the last-16 of the tournament will be on Sunday, December 4, 7pm GMT. This will take place against the runners-up of Group A: meaning a clash against one of Qatar, Netherlands, Senegal or Ecuador.

A quarter-final on this path will be on Saturday, December 10.

England's World Cup 2022 fixtures: What fixtures will England play if they come second in the group?

Should England come second in Group B, their first knockout match in the last-16 of the tournament will be on Saturday, December 3, 3pm GMT. This will take place against the winners of Group A: meaning a clash against one of Qatar, Netherlands, Senegal or Ecuador.

A quarter-final on this path will be on Friday, December 9.

