How to watch World Cup 2022 live streams from anywhere in the world

Ensuring you've got a reliable World Cup 2022 live stream is one of the most important things you can do this winter – especially now we're into the knockout stages.

The long-awaited Qatar World Cup final is here, with Argentina and France set to take each other on at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday 18 December in a bid to lift the Jules Rimet Trophy.

The final starts at 3pm GMT, with coverage of the game beginning an hour beforehand in the UK.

No matter where you are in the world, you'll want to make sure you're sat in front of the best TV for watching football, and don't miss any action because you left it too late to sort out the right streaming subscription.

Remember, the World Cup 2022 is free on BBC iPlayer/ITV Hub in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 free (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Today's World Cup 2022 games

Here are the World Cup 2022 fixtures happening today:

3pm GMT: Argentina vs France live stream

Watch for free

World Cup 2022 live stream: How to watch World Cup 2022 free

Both the UK and Australia will be showing the World Cup on free-to-air channels, with BBC and ITV having the rights in Britain, and SBS showing it in Australia.

(opens in new tab) UK: BBC – Half of all World Cup games In the UK, you can get free access to BBC channels on television and on iPlayer just by confirming you have a TV license. When you're out of the country, you can still watch the BBC, but you'll need a VPN to access it – FourFourTwo recommends ExpressVPN, which you can get for £5.92 a month, plus three months free (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) UK: ITV – Half of all World Cup games UK-dwellers can also access channels on television and online with confirmation of a TV license. When you're out of the country, you can still watch ITV, but you'll need a VPN to access it – FourFourTwo recommends ExpressVPN, which you can get for £5.92 a month, plus three months free (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Australia: SBS – every World Cup game SBS is showing every game live in Australia, and setting up an SBS On Demand account is free for those who live Down Under. When you're out of the country, you can still watch SBS, but you'll need a VPN to access it – FourFourTwo recommends ExpressVPN, which you can get for £5.92 a month, plus three months free (opens in new tab).

International World Cup TV rights

What channel is the World Cup 2022 on?

UK

All of the games in the UK are either on the BBC or ITV.

BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (free)

(free) ITVX (opens in new tab) (free)

USA

Fox are the World Cup rights holders in the States. Games are on Fox or FS1 cable channels.

If you don't have cable, you can use services such Sling and FuboTV to get the Fox channels. You can also watch the games on Peacock TV with Spanish commentary.

Sling Blue (opens in new tab) ($20 first month)

($20 first month) FuboTV (opens in new tab) (7-day free trial)

(7-day free trial) Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) ($5.99/month)

Canada

TSN is showing every game. You can subscribe for direct streaming or get it as part of your cable package.

TSN (opens in new tab) ($19.99/mon or $199.90/year)

Australia

As in the UK, coverage of the World Cup 2022 is entirely free to air. You can watch all 64 games on the SBS TV channel and stream it online too with SBS On Demand.

New Zealand

Paid provider Sky Sports are the World Cup 2022 rights holders in New Zealand. You can watch as part of your Sky subscription of pick up a Sky Now TV pass. There is also a 7-day free trial.

Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) ($19.99 / $39.99)

VPN guide

Use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 from outside your country

If you’re out of the country for some or all of the World Cup, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

