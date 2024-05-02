Bayern Munich suffer FOURTH managerial snub as search for Thomas Tuchel replacement stalls

By Joe Mewis
published

Bayern Munich have again been knocked back in their search for their next manager

Austria manager Ralf Rangnick
Austria manager Ralf Rangnick (Image credit: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich have seen a fourth manager snub the club as their search to replace the outgoing Thomas Tuchel continues. 

The German giants announced in February that Tuchel’s exit date would be brought forward 12 months as a part of a ‘sporting realignment’ at the club. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include tomes on Leeds United and the England national team.