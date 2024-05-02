Quiz! Can you get 20 correct answers in the ultimate Championship quiz?
20 questions about the second tier - how well do you know the best league in the world?
No time limit for this one, 20 questions to answer.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.
NOW TRY Quiz! Can you guess 50 correct answers in FFT's Big Champions League Quiz?
We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here
Plenty believe that the Championship is the best league in the world for a few reasons.
Anyone can finish anywhere. While money rules for most of football, the second tier remains somewhat unaffected – well, as much as it can these days – with shocks a-plenty. This is a league in which fans still largely rule over money, too: think the Premier League with all the nonsense stripped out.
And there's so much history in this division. Well, we've mined some of it for you for today's quiz. How well do you know this league?
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
MORE QUIZZES
Quiz! Can you name the top 15 appearance-makers in Champions League semi-finals?
Quiz! Can you name every scorer in El Clasico since 2000?
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.