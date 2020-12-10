FIFA 21 deals: Cheapest offers on PS4, XBox One and Nintendo Switch

The latest FIFA hasn't been out long - but there are great FIFA 21 deals to be found online.

The latest version of the game is spectacular, with huge upgrades made to Career Mode and the gameplay. With David Beckham now added to the roster in Ultimate Team too, there's never been a better time to get involved with the game.

FIFA 21 review Have EA created a game better than football in the real world?

Check below for all the best deals - remember, if you have a next-generation console, FIFA 21 has a free upgrade from PS4 to PS5 and Xbox One to Xbox Series S and X.

FIFA 21 Standard Edition on PS4

(Image credit: EA Sports)

RRP: £54.99

Now: £39.99

Save £15

The Standard Edition of FIFA 21 on PS4 doesn't come with any of the headstarts for Ultimate Team but at under £40, you're still getting a lot for your money.

Buy it now

FIFA 21 Standard Edition on Xbox One

(Image credit: EA Sports)

RRP: £54.99

Now: £27.99

Save £27

FIFA 21 is now available as a David Beckham edition on Xbox One. This is identical to the original version and it's almost half price right now on CDKeys.

Buy it now

FIFA 21 Legacy Edition on Nintendo Switch

(Image credit: EA Sports)

RRP: £36.99

The Legacy Edition of FIFA on the Nintendo Switch is a reskinning of previous recent FIFA games, but it still brings you Ultimate Team, career mode and online playability. At under £40, it's great value.

Buy it now

FIFA 21 Standard Edition on PS4 + Dualshock Controller Bundle

(Image credit: EA Sports)

RRP: £84.99

Now: £68.99

Save £16.00

If you're in the market for a new PS4 controller, this is the deal for you - save £15 on a bundle of FIFA 21 and a controller.

Buy it now

FIFA 21 Champions Edition on PS4

(Image credit: EA Sports)

RRP: £79.99

Now: £59.99

Save £20.00

Among other benefits, you will receive up to 10 Rare Gold Packs in Ultimate Team, one per week for 10 weeks, when you purchase the Champions Edition of FIFA 21 on PS4.

You will also receive Kylian Mbappé as Loan Item, for 5 FUT matches, a Career Mode Homegrown Talent with world-class potential, a FUT Ambassador Loan Item (either Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joao Felix, Erling Haaland) for 3 FUT matches and Soundtrack Artist FUT Kits and Stadium Items.

Buy it now

FIFA 21 Champions Edition on Xbox

(Image credit: EA Sports)

RRP: £79.99

Now: £59.99

Save £20.00

Just as with PS4, you will receive up to 10 Rare Gold Packs in Ultimate Team, one per week for 10 weeks, when you purchase the Champions Edition of FIFA 21 on Xbox.

You will also receive Kylian Mbappé as Loan Item, for 5 FUT matches, a Career Mode Homegrown Talent with world-class potential, a FUT Ambassador Loan Item (either Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joao Felix, Erling Haaland) for 3 FUT matches and Soundtrack Artist FUT Kits and Stadium Items.

B uy it now

FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition on PS4

(Image credit: EA Sports)

RRP: £89.99

Now: £55.99

Save £34.00

The Ultimate Edition of FIFA 21 on PS4 entitles you to up to 20 Rare Gold Packs, 2 per week for 10 weeks, along with Kylian Mbappé as Loan Item, for 5 FUT matches, a Career Mode Homegrown Talent with world-class potential, a FUT Ambassador Loan Item (either Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joao Felix, Erling Haaland) for 3 FUT matches and Soundtrack Artist FUT Kits and Stadium Items.

Buy it now

FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition on Xbox One

(Image credit: EA Sports)

RRP: £89.99

Now: £53.99

Save £36.00 (33%)

Like on PS4, the Ultimate Edition of FIFA 21 on Xbox entitles you to up to 20 Rare Gold Packs, 2 per week for 10 weeks, along with Kylian Mbappé as Loan Item, for 5 FUT matches, a Career Mode Homegrown Talent with world-class potential, a FUT Ambassador Loan Item (either Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joao Felix, Erling Haaland) for 3 FUT matches and Soundtrack Artist FUT Kits and Stadium Items.

Buy it now

MORE BUYING GUIDES

2020/21 Nike Flight Premier League ball for £74.97 – 40% off

Black Friday deal: FourFourTwo subscriptions now half-price

Black Friday deals: Best TVs for watching football

Football shirt deals: 5 underrated kits on sale that would make perfect Christmas gifts