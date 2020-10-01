Quiz! Can you name the Champions League last-16's record signings?

Ten minutes on the clock, 48 names to guess - that's three from each of the last 16 teams in the 2019-20 Champions League.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and send to some friends!

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the line-ups from Liverpool 5-5 Arsenal in the League Cup in 2019?

It's no secret that money plays a big role in European football.

If you're going to be successful in the Champions League, the chances are that you'll have to spend. And boy, have there been some eye-watering sums of money spent by the big teams in Europe in years gone by.

But while Europe's are always going to flash the cash, sometimes it's a little difficult to remember who they actually bought.

It sometimes seems obvious, but record signing quizzes can often throw up a fair few names you never even thought of. That's our only clue for this one, folks.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to the mag - and get your first five issues for just £5!

NOW READ

INTERVIEW Adebayo Akinfenwa still considering post-football WWE career – and names opponents he’d love a Royal Rumble with

NEW CHAMPIONS LEAGUE BALL What Europe's elite will be playing with in the group stage

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world