Quiz! Can you name the Champions League last-16's record signings?
Who did Europe's elite break the bank for? We want you to the name the top three signings of each side
Ten minutes on the clock, 48 names to guess - that's three from each of the last 16 teams in the 2019-20 Champions League.
It's no secret that money plays a big role in European football.
If you're going to be successful in the Champions League, the chances are that you'll have to spend. And boy, have there been some eye-watering sums of money spent by the big teams in Europe in years gone by.
But while Europe's are always going to flash the cash, sometimes it's a little difficult to remember who they actually bought.
It sometimes seems obvious, but record signing quizzes can often throw up a fair few names you never even thought of. That's our only clue for this one, folks.
