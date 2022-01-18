Quiz! Can you name every FIFA World XI since 2016?
By Conor Pope published
Yes, the usual two suspects are always in it – but how many of the others to make the cut can you name?
How quickly can you name every player to make it into the men's FIFA World XI sides since 2016? We’re expecting lots of full marks from this one – that's a whopping 66 answers – so time is everything: you’ve got seven minutes, but we reckon it can be done in under five.
Send us a screenshot of how quickly you managed it to @FourFourTwo, and challenge a mate to beat your time.
If money, personality and other trappings of reality were no issue, who would you have in your starting XI? With a choice of any player in the world, who would you pick?
That’s basically the theory behind the FIFA FIFPro World XI awards, which announced it's 2021 team last night.
They usually line up as a 4-3-3, though went for a rather daring 3-3-4 in their latest installment. Whatever happened to 4-4-2, eh?
The awards have been produced by FIFPro, the global body representing footballers, since 2005, but in 2016 FIFA brought it into its ‘FIFA Best’ awards.
Conor Pope is the Online Editor of FourFourTwo, overseeing all digital content, and joined the team in February 2019. He supports Blackburn Rovers and holds a season ticket with south London non-league side Dulwich Hamlet. His main football passions include Tugay, the San Siro and only using a winter ball when it snows.
