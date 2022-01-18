Quiz! Can you name every FIFA World XI since 2016?

How quickly can you name every player to make it into the men's FIFA World XI sides since 2016? We’re expecting lots of full marks from this one – that's a whopping 66 answers – so time is everything: you’ve got seven minutes, but we reckon it can be done in under five.

Send us a screenshot of how quickly you managed it to @FourFourTwo, and challenge a mate to beat your time.

THEN TRY…

QUIZ Can you name the last 100 managers to win these trophies?

If money, personality and other trappings of reality were no issue, who would you have in your starting XI? With a choice of any player in the world, who would you pick?

That’s basically the theory behind the FIFA FIFPro World XI awards, which announced it's 2021 team last night.

They usually line up as a 4-3-3, though went for a rather daring 3-3-4 in their latest installment. Whatever happened to 4-4-2, eh?

The awards have been produced by FIFPro, the global body representing footballers, since 2005, but in 2016 FIFA brought it into its ‘FIFA Best’ awards.

Order three copies of FourFourTwo for £3 today

ALSO READ

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world

More great football quizzes on FourFourTwo.com