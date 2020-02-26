Quiz! Can you name the line-ups from Real Madrid vs Manchester City in 2016?

Seven minutes on the clock, 28 players to guess - that's 11 on each side and three substitutes.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends - be sure to get your City-supporting pals involved too.

For all of Manchester City's incredible triumphs and achievements over the last few years, Pep Guardiola still hasn't bettered his predecessor in one field.

The year was 2016 - Leicester City were powering to a league title, Pep was still living in Bavaria and the UK still hadn't voted to leave the EU.

But City fans were focused on another kind of Europe, as they found themselves in the last four of the European Cup for the first time, facing Real Madrid over two legs. Madrid won 1-0 on aggregate. City have never been as close.

In an alternate reality, Manuel Pellegrini's side met Guardiola's Bayern in the final - it had already been announced that Pep was taking over - and that would've provided some interesting drama.

We're not interested in the hypotheticals though. We just want you to name as many of the teams that fought that second-leg semi-final in April 2016.

