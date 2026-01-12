Quiz! How many FA Cup-winning managers can you name, from 2025 backwards?

Here's your first one for free

Football quiz time, and we're still firmly in FA Cup mode.

We're looking for answers in order in this quiz: we're looking at you to name 2025's FA Cup-winning manager, then 2024, 2023, 2022, and so on – just see how many you can go backwards before you have to pass.

That's a total of 139 managers to guess and no time limit for you to try and name them all. How many can you get?

