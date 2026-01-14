Will Qatar host the first Women's Club World Cup in 2028?
With the news of a new club competition in women’s football, what is the Women’s Club World Cup, and why is there outrage that Qatar might be the hosts
FIFA have announced a new club competition in women’s football in the form of the Women’s Club World Cup, set to take place in January 2028.
Concerns have emerged over fixture congestion and the possible disruption to domestic leagues, as well as where the competition may be held, with Qatar expressing an interest.
Following Qatar hosting the 2022 men’s World Cup, they hosted the Intercontinental Cup last year and are set to host the men’s Finalissima later this year, however they have not staged a major women’s events, and do not even have a FIFA-ranked women’s team.
What is the Women’s Club World Cup?
Originally set to debut in 2026, the inaugural Women’s Club World Cup will take place from January 5 to 30 2028 and is expected to take place every four years.
The tournament will feature 16 teams, including at least five from Europe and two each from North America, South America, Africa and Asia. A qualifying competition will be held among the non-European confederations to determine the remaining participants.
The timing of the tournament means domestic leagues in Europe will be disrupted, alongside leagues in Australia, Mexico and Japan. This has intensified concerns about fixture congestion in a women’s calendar that is already becoming increasingly crowded.
Head of women's football at the Football Supporters' Association (FSA) Deborah Dilworth expressed “serious concerns” in a letter to the CEOs of both the Football Association (FA) and the Women's Super League (WSL).
Will Qatar host it?
A proposed bid from Qatar to host the next edition of the men’s Club World Cup was ruled out after FIFA confirmed the tournament would be held in the northern hemisphere summer of 2029.
The Women’s Club World Cup, however, is scheduled for January 2028. Although FIFA has not confirmed a host nation or announced a formal bidding process, Qatar has emerged as a strong contender due to its winter climate and close relationship with the governing body.
The prospect of Qatar hosting the tournament has been met with backlash. Identifying as LGBTQ+ remains illegal in the country, and Qatar has a limited history in women’s football.
The women’s national team was formed in 2009 during preparations for the 2022 men’s World Cup bid, but it has not played an official match for 12 years and the team does not hold a FIFA ranking.
