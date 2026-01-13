Quiz! Can you name all 52 of the UEFA Jubilee Awards' Golden Players?

Football quiz time, with an awards ceremony that you wouldn't have heard of before.

In 2004, UEFA chose a list of 52 players – one for every country in the confederation – to represent the previous 50 years of the organisation, with some of the greatest players of all time represented as ‘Golden Players’.

Sure, you might be able to name England's, France's or Germany's best player between 1954 and 2003… but can you name Latvia's or Luxembourg's? 10 minutes on the clock…

