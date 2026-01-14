How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal: Live streams, TV channels, as London rivals clash in Carabao Cup semi-final

Watch Chelsea vs Arsenal today for a blockbuster semi-final clash in the Carabao Cup, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Arsenal are having a storming season and will be looking to move closer to a first piece of silverware of a season in which a quadruple is still alive.

In contrast to the Gunners' steady progress in all competitions, Chelsea have been typically turbulent this year, and this marks the second game in charge for new boss Liam Rosenior, who took over from the sacked Enzo Maresca earlier this month.

It should be a cracking contest between two big teams, so read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Chelsea vs Arsenal for free?

You can watch Chelsea vs Arsenal for free in Belgium, where RTL has the rights to air the Carabao Cup games on its streaming platform RTL Play.

Unlike the first semi-final last night, this one is not on ITV in the UK – only Sky Sports.

Watch Chelsea vs Arsenal from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services while abroad, allowing you to connect and watch as if you were back home. You'll also get better playback quality and it will do wonders for your internet security – result!

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN you can buy.

Get 70% off NordVPN

🥇 World's best VPN service

🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use

✅ Unblocks most streaming services

How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Chelsea vs Arsenal through Sky Sports, with the game going out on Sky Sports Main Event.

Watch the Carabao Cup and EFL on Sky Sports With multiple live games each week, Sky Sports is the home of the Carabao Cup, Championship, League One, and League Two in the UK. A subscription with Sky will set you back £35 per month on a 24-month contract, while short-term plans are available through NowTV.

Watch Chelsea vs Arsenal in the US

Fans in the United states will be able to stream Chelsea vs Arsenal live via EFL broadcast partner Paramount+.

Watch the EFL on Paramount+ Paramount+ is the EFL rights-holder in the US, with a huge selection of games across the Carabao Cup, Championship, League One, and League Two. Plans start from $7.99 a month – a bargain considering you get all the Champions League live streams too.

Chelsea vs Arsenal: Routes to the Carabao Cup semi-final

How Chelsea reached the semi-final

R3: Lincoln 1-2 Chelsea

Lincoln 1-2 Chelsea R4: Wolves 3-4 Chelsea

Wolves 3-4 Chelsea 1/4: Cardiff City 1-3 Chelsea

How Arsenal reached the semi-final

R3: Port Vale 0-2 Arsenal

Port Vale 0-2 Arsenal R4: Arsenal 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Arsenal 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion 1/4: Arsenal 1-1 Crystal Palace (Arsenal won 8-7 on penalties)