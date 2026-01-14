How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal: Live streams, TV channels, as London rivals clash in Carabao Cup semi-final
The Premier League leaders travel to Stamford Bridge in the first leg of this EFL Cup semi-final – here's how to tune in
Watch Chelsea vs Arsenal today for a blockbuster semi-final clash in the Carabao Cup, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.
• Date: Wednesday, 14 January 2025
• Kick-off time: 8:00pm GMT / 3:00pm ET
• Venue: Stamford Bridge, London
• TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Paramount+ (US), beIN Sports Australia (Australia)
• FREE stream: RTL Play (Belgium)
• Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN
Arsenal are having a storming season and will be looking to move closer to a first piece of silverware of a season in which a quadruple is still alive.
In contrast to the Gunners' steady progress in all competitions, Chelsea have been typically turbulent this year, and this marks the second game in charge for new boss Liam Rosenior, who took over from the sacked Enzo Maresca earlier this month.
It should be a cracking contest between two big teams, so read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Can I watch Chelsea vs Arsenal for free?
You can watch Chelsea vs Arsenal for free in Belgium, where RTL has the rights to air the Carabao Cup games on its streaming platform RTL Play.
Unlike the first semi-final last night, this one is not on ITV in the UK – only Sky Sports.
Watch Chelsea vs Arsenal from anywhere
Away from home right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.
You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services while abroad, allowing you to connect and watch as if you were back home. You'll also get better playback quality and it will do wonders for your internet security – result!
FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN you can buy.
🥇 World's best VPN service
🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use
✅ Unblocks most streaming services
How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal in the UK
Fans in the UK can watch Chelsea vs Arsenal through Sky Sports, with the game going out on Sky Sports Main Event.
Watch the Carabao Cup and EFL on Sky Sports
With multiple live games each week, Sky Sports is the home of the Carabao Cup, Championship, League One, and League Two in the UK. A subscription with Sky will set you back £35 per month on a 24-month contract, while short-term plans are available through NowTV.
Watch Chelsea vs Arsenal in the US
Fans in the United states will be able to stream Chelsea vs Arsenal live via EFL broadcast partner Paramount+.
Paramount+ is the EFL rights-holder in the US, with a huge selection of games across the Carabao Cup, Championship, League One, and League Two. Plans start from $7.99 a month – a bargain considering you get all the Champions League live streams too.
Chelsea vs Arsenal: Routes to the Carabao Cup semi-final
How Chelsea reached the semi-final
- R3: Lincoln 1-2 Chelsea
- R4: Wolves 3-4 Chelsea
- 1/4: Cardiff City 1-3 Chelsea
How Arsenal reached the semi-final
- R3: Port Vale 0-2 Arsenal
- R4: Arsenal 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion
- 1/4: Arsenal 1-1 Crystal Palace (Arsenal won 8-7 on penalties)
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Patrick manages the How To Watch content across FourFourTwo and the other sports publications at Future. He's an NCTJ qualified journalist with a decade of experience in digital sports media. A lifelong Evertonian, he now plies his own footballing trade on the bobbly pitches of the famous Bristol Downs League.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.