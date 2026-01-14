How to watch Senegal vs Egypt: TV details, free UK live stream as AFCON semi-finals begin

Watch Senegal vs Egypt at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations today, as FourFourTwo brings you a comprehensive guide on live streams and TV coverage wherever you are in the world.

Senegal vs Egypt: key information • Date: Wednesday 14 January 2026 • Kick-off time: 17:00 GMT / 12:00 ET / 18:00 local • Venue: Tangier Grand Stadium, Tangier • TV & Streaming: E4 (UK) | beIN Sports (USA) | beIN Sports / Canal+ / SuperSport (Africa) • FREE stream: Channel 4.com (UK) • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN'

Senegal face Egypt in the first of two huge Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals.

The Lions of Teranga will be aiming to reach their third AFCON final in the last four and beat Mali by a solitary goal in the quarter-finals, with Iliman Ndiaye netting.

Egypt eliminated the reigning champions Ivory Coast, 3-2, which means the famous trophy will have a new name on it.

The Pharaohs have been excellent all-around, with Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush excelling in attack.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Senegal vs Egypt online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Senegal vs Egypt for FREE in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Senegal vs Egypt for free thanks to Channel 4.

TV viewers will find the action on the E4 freeview TV channel, while those who prefer to stream online can head to the Channel 4 website.

Senegal vs Egypt free live stream Online viewers will find the game streaming on the Channel 4 website. A simple registration is all that's needed to tune in.

❗ Coverage is geo-restricted, but you can use a VPN to get your usual access if you're away from the UK right now – more on that below.

Watch Senegal vs Egypt from anywhere

Out of the country? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get 70% off NordVPN

🥇 World's best VPN service

🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use

✅ Unblocks Channel 4 streaming

Is Senegal vs Egypt on TV in the US?

Fans in the US can watch Senegal vs Egypt on beIN Sports. Kick off is at 12:00 ET.

BeIN Sports comes on most good cable TV packages, but it doesn't have its own streaming service, so to tune in online, you'll need a cord-cutter such as YouTube TV, Fubo, or Sling.

How to watch Senegal vs Egypt in Africa

Senegal vs Egypt will be shown live on Canal+ in Senegal and on beIN Sport in Egypt.

Canal+, SuperSport, and beIN Sports are the major regional broadcasters for AFCON, with the different services operating in various countries, but whichever service covers your country will have all games live.

Senegal vs Egypt: Preview

Despite narrowly beating Mali in the last eight, Senegal were helped by Yves Bissouma's sending off at the end of the first half in that contest.

Ndiaye's form in the Premier League has carried over, and the talented forward may have added another couple of noughts onto his price tag with his latest batch of performances.

A Man-of-the-Match display last time out will be cause for concern for Egypt, with the 25-year-old a livewire to say the very least.

The Lions of Teranga appear to have a fully-fit squad, with Sadio Mane expected to continue in attack.

Egypt lost their last head-to-head with Senegal back in 2022 in World Cup qualifying, which may be a cause for concern.

The Pharaoh's result of the tournament so far has been eliminating the holders in the quarter-finals, but another tough test now approaches.

Salah scored the third goal in that game and has now seen his tally for the tournament grow to four, just one behind leading scorer Brahim Diaz, who has five.

In terms of injuries, Defender Mohamed Hamdi will not be available for selection after injuring his knee in the first half against Benin, which means Ahmed Fatouh should come in.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Senegal 2-1 Egypt

Senegal's defence is one of the strongest at the tournament, and they will need to be on top form to stop Salah and co. We are predicting them to progress.