'The Boy's A Bit Special' How Rangers and Chelsea let slip this £60m winger headed for top of the game

The Ivory Coast international moved to the United States at a young age, attending Yulee High School where he was scouted for a scholarship at the nearby DME Academy, a two-hour drive away in Daytona Beach, Florida.

His rise from Floridian high-schooler to Bundesliga star has been nothing short of remarkable.

Diomande initially went on trial at Chelsea and Scottish Premiership club Rangers as clubs in Europe took notice but was eventually signed by Spanish side Leganes just over 12 months ago, officially joining the club in January 2025.

Yan Diomande is RB Leipzig gamble that could pay off to tune of £60m

Yan Diomande during his Leganes days (Image credit: Getty Images)

From there, he appeared for Leganes' 'B' team in the fifth tier but was soon drafted into the senior setup as the club tried in vain to retain their LaLiga status.

After only 10 senior appearances, Diomande's release clause was met by noted talent-finders RB Leipzig, who had no qualms paying €20 million for a player with no experience of a top level academy and less than 600 senior minutes, such was the talent on display.

Yan Diomande sprints to retrieve the ball (Image credit: Getty Images)

Since arriving in Germany, Diomande has gone from strength to strength, proving shrewd business and a player who will undoubtedly turn a profit on the sum Leipzig paid.

Diomande is a winger who can operate from either flank, but more recently has found his shooting boots off the right.

He scored and registered two assists in a 6-0 demolition of FC Augsburg, and added a further goal and assist in a 3-1 victory over VfB Stuttgart a week later.

The 19-year-old has always been an early developer for his age and leverages his physicality to great effect, drifting past challenges and making it look easy, as well as working hard out of possession.

Diomande's ball-carrying is devastating for opponents and, coupled with good balance and ability to shoot off both feet, Leipzig have a winning combination on their hands. The Ivorian teenager is touted to be worth upwards of £60 million.

Yan Diomande at AFCON 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Long-legged, rangy and possessing great acceleration from static or low-speed starts, Diomande is among the most purely athletic wide players in European football at present. His tale is all the more appealing given he was plucked from relative obscurity, too.

Earlier this year, Diomande dazzled at the Africa Cup of Nations before Ivory Coast's elimination at the hands of Egypt, in particular putting in a fine display against Burkina Faso in the Round of 16.

DID YOU KNOW: Diomande attended the same Florida high school as NFL running-back and Heisman Trophy winner Derrick Henry