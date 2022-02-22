Hear us out, but: Roy Keane might be the world's best grandad

You know Roy Keane. He terrorised every other Premier League midfielder in the 1990s, collected no small amount of titles, and eventually had to leave Manchester United for criticising his team-mates on the club's own TV channel. Now, he's mainly found in television studios across the land, grimly shaking his head and muttering "That's not good enough".

He has, it's fair to say, a reputation. He certainly doesn't give the impression of someone who is easily amused or impressed, and the only thing he seems to enjoy is winning. Well, 'enjoy' might be the wrong word. But he definitely hates losing.

The former Manchester United captain is starting to dispel those notions – at least in the FourFourTwo office.

Time and time again, an incredulous voice can be heard over a computer monitor, asking of no one in particular: "Have you seen Roy Keane's Instagram?"

Yes, Roy Keane has become a social media sensation by being the most fun grandad in the world.

The latest offering from the 50-year-old, who has five children and several young grandchildren, saw him take one grandson to the cinema to see the "brilliant" Sing 2. His choice, naturally:

In the past, we've seen him take a dip, while opining at the "health and safety" rules that determine that toddlers should wear armbands:

He's put his granddaughter in her place: the back of the queue of Roy Keane fans.

And the piece de resistance: dressed up as some dog from Paw Patrol (we've not seen it, sorry).

So, in conclusion: Roy, you've probably earned that "World's best Grandad" mug.

